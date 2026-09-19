Disney Has Hired Veteran Technology Executive Karandeep Anand As Its First Chief Technology Officer: Who Is He?

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Walt Disney Company has appointed technology executive Karandeep Anand as its first-ever Chief Technology Officer (CTO), bringing a veteran of Microsoft, Meta, Brex and generative artificial intelligence into one of the company's newly created senior leadership roles.

Disney finds its first-ever CTO in Karandeep Anand

Anand will join Disney as Senior Executive Vice President and CTO on October 2, 2026, and will report directly to Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro. His appointment was announced by the company on 18 September.

The role will cover a wide part of Disney's technology operations. Anand will oversee enterprise technology, infrastructure, data and AI platforms, product development and engineering, working with technology teams across the company's different businesses.

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Disney said the appointment is part of its wider effort to strengthen technology across the company and improve how it serves fans.

Who is Karandeep Anand?

Anand is a technology executive with more than two decades of experience across cloud computing, social media, financial technology and artificial intelligence.

Before joining Disney, Anand served as CEO of Character AI, the generative AI chatbot company. He took over as chief executive in June 2025 after previously serving as a board adviser. During his time at the company, he led its growth as it expanded its consumer AI and interactive storytelling products.

Character AI had been growing rapidly under Anand, while also facing questions around the safety and use of AI chatbots. During his tenure, the company introduced changes to its products and safety measures, including restrictions on open-ended chatbot conversations for users under 18.

Before Character AI, Anand was President and Chief Product Officer at financial technology company Brex.

He previously spent several years at Meta, where he held a number of leadership positions at Facebook. His final role there was Vice President of Ads & Business Products, giving him experience in developing products used across one of the world's largest social media platforms.

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His technology career began at Microsoft, where he spent 15 years in senior product and engineering positions. He was part of the team involved in building Microsoft's Azure cloud platform, an experience that gave him a background in large-scale infrastructure and enterprise technology.

Anand studied computer science at the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad.

Why his Disney appointment is notable

Anand's move to Disney comes as the entertainment company places greater emphasis on technology, data and artificial intelligence.

Disney has said its technology strategy is intended to support its creative businesses rather than replace the company's focus on storytelling. D'Amaro described Anand as having experience across infrastructure, consumer technology and AI, while Anand said he saw an opportunity to bring technology and creativity together at Disney.

Several members of Anand's technical team at Character AI are also expected to join Disney as part of the transition. That could give the company additional expertise in consumer AI and digital products as it develops its broader technology strategy.

There is also an unusual connection between Anand's former company and his new employer.

In September 2025, Disney sent Character AI a cease-and-desist letter over the alleged unauthorised use of Disney-owned characters on the platform. Character subsequently removed Disney characters from its service after receiving the letter.

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The dispute did not prevent Anand from later moving to Disney.

His appointment now puts an executive with direct experience of building consumer-facing AI products at the centre of Disney's technology operations, at a time when the company is continuing to explore how artificial intelligence can be used alongside its existing entertainment businesses.