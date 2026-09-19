Trump Bans CNN, MSNOW, And Politico From White House: 'Reporting FAKE NEWS', 'They Write Fiction And Lies'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Friday (September 18), announced that CNN, MS NOW and Politico would be barred from the White House, accusing the three news organisations of repeatedly publishing what he called“fake news.”

Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social platform and warned that other media outlets could face similar restrictions.

“I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW... and Politico... from the White House as a result of their constant 'reporting' FAKE NEWS!” Trump wrote.

The White House did not immediately provide details on how the ban would be implemented or whether it would affect press credentials, briefings, presidential events or the White House press pool.

Trump did not identify specific reports that prompted the decision. He said news organisations should not be allowed to publish what he considers false information about his administration.

“Media Outlets shouldn't be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they're covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America,” Trump wrote.

“Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow,” he added.

Later, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump defended his decision, saying he believed the president had the right to exclude outlets that“write false stories all the time.”

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The announcement immediately raised questions over the constitutional limits of the president's authority to restrict access to the White House based on news coverage.

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press said a ban based on an outlet's coverage would be unconstitutional. Its president, Bruce D. Brown, said:“A ban like this would be flatly unconstitutional.”

The First Amendment protects freedom of the press, but the legal question surrounding White House access can involve distinctions between general access to government officials and access to limited-capacity events or spaces.

Trump's announcement is therefore likely to trigger legal and press-freedom challenges.

Trump has also pursued legal action against several other major news organisations during his second term.

Trump's earlier clash with Associated Press

The latest action follows Trump's decision in 2025 to restrict Associated Press journalists from certain White House events after the news agency continued using“Gulf of Mexico” rather than Trump's preferred“Gulf of America.”

The AP challenged the restrictions in court. Trump has also pursued legal action against several other major news organisations during his second term.

The administration has separately tightened rules governing which journalists participate in press pools covering the president in restricted spaces.

Trump's warning that“other Fake News Media Outlets” could follow CNN, MS NOW and Politico adds another dimension to Friday's announcement.

However, he did not identify which organisations could be targeted next, nor did the White House immediately explain how the restrictions would work.

The move marks another escalation in Trump's long-running conflict with news organisations whose coverage he considers unfavorable.

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