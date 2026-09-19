Jewellers Face Higher Hallmarking Costs As Festive, Wedding Demand Picks Up

The increase comes as elevated gold prices have pushed consumers towards lighter jewellery and exchanges, making the flat per-article fee more significant for lower-value pieces and adding to costs for retailers that absorb the charge rather than pass it on to customers.

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