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Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon Predicts Massive Historic Victory for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Upcoming UP Assembly Elections, Targets 300+ Seats
(MENAFN- Liker Series) NEW DELHI: Sharing a strong political outlook on the political landscape of the nation's largest state, Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon, National Secretary General of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), has confidently predicted a massive and historic victory for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, asserting that the alliance will comfortably cross the monumental mark of 300-plus seats.
Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon stated that under the decisive, transparent, and robust governance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has undergone a complete paradigm shift. He noted that stellar improvements in law and order, rapid infrastructure expansion, zero-tolerance policy against crime, and extensive last-mile delivery of welfare schemes have deeply resonated with the common people.
Highlighting the organizational strength and public trust enjoyed by the leadership, Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon emphasized that the people of Uttar Pradesh recognize the historic development trajectory set in motion over the years. He expressed firm confidence that the continuous developmental momentum, coupled with Yogi Adityanath’s uncompromising leadership, will propel the state toward a historic electoral sweep, securing an unprecedented mandate of over 300 seats in the assembly polls.
Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon stated that under the decisive, transparent, and robust governance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has undergone a complete paradigm shift. He noted that stellar improvements in law and order, rapid infrastructure expansion, zero-tolerance policy against crime, and extensive last-mile delivery of welfare schemes have deeply resonated with the common people.
Highlighting the organizational strength and public trust enjoyed by the leadership, Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon emphasized that the people of Uttar Pradesh recognize the historic development trajectory set in motion over the years. He expressed firm confidence that the continuous developmental momentum, coupled with Yogi Adityanath’s uncompromising leadership, will propel the state toward a historic electoral sweep, securing an unprecedented mandate of over 300 seats in the assembly polls.
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