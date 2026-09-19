IIT Bombay Student Caught Using Chatgpt In Exam Dies By Suicide Protest Erupts On Campus

MENAFN - Live Mint) A second-year student from IIT Bombay's Department of Energy Science and Engineering died by suicide on Friday after being caught using a mobile phone to cheat during an examination.

He had allegedly uploaded a picture of the exam paper on ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI ) chatbot, to seek answers, according to an NDTV report citing the institute.

However, no disciplinary action was initiated against the student, officials told NDTV, noting that the course instructor and the Head of the Department had counselled the student and assured him that the academic infraction would not adversely affect his academic career.

After the talk, the student had reportedly gone back to his hostel and was found dead in the room later in the evening.

This is the third suicide in six months at the IIT Bombay Powai campus, NDTV reported.

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In a statement, IIT Bombay said it was "deeply saddened" by the loss of a student.

"The Institute is extending support to the student's friends, classmates, faculty members, and others affected by this tragic incident. The circumstances surrounding the death are being looked into by the appropriate authorities," they added.

Protest erupts over accountability

The incident prompted student protests on campus, demanding accountability and transparency from the institute's administration.

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Pranay, a 3rd-year undergraduate student in the Electrical branch, said the protest was driven by a pattern of repeated tragedies.“We have gathered to protest-to demand accountability, transparency, and answers from our administration.”

He alleged that this incident was not a first on campus this year -“Four have happened this year alone, and two within the last two months. We have no idea why this is happening, what the reasons are behind all this.”

However, another grieving student, Ansh, said that the student's death should not turn into a standoff.“All of us are deeply devastated. It is shocking and heartbreaking. Whatever happened, it feels like he was one of us, and someone among us has been left behind.”

'Students have internal administrative issues'

Heavy police security has been deployed on campus to control the situation as discussions were held between students and the administration.

DCP Dattatray Nalawade said the investigation in the case is underway, and the institute's administration is holding discussions to reach a solution.

“Today, a student died by suicide at IIT Powai. Following this, some IIT students gathered and staged a protest to voice their demands. The IIT administration is holding discussions with them to reach an amicable solution,” he said.

“The students have internal administrative issues which the IIT administration has addressed in the past as well, and the administration is actively speaking with the students right now too,” he added.

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Check free 24×7 suicide prevention helpline numbers

Tele-MANAS (Govt. of India): 14416 / 1800-891-4416

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(With agency inputs)