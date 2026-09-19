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India Plans Red Warning Labels, School-Age Child Pictorials On Cough Syrups To Bar Under-4 Use
(MENAFN- Live Mint) India plans to mandate a prominent red warning label and a pictorial depiction of school-age children on cough syrup bottles to discourage their use in children aged under four years, according to two officials and a document reviewed by Mint.
The proposal was taken up for consideration at a meeting held on Friday, 18 September, chaired by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).
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