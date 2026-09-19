Derogatory Hoardings Spark Controversy Ahead Of Lop Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Event In Indore

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Sep 19 (IANS) Political tensions rose in Indore on the eve of Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme, after more than 100 derogatory hoardings appeared overnight on the city's roads and intersections.

Even a social media page on X has been created called“Jhooth ki Goonj” that shows some posters placed at various locations.

However, the IANS could not independently confirm the posters as Congress workers removed them.

Reportedly, late on Friday night, posters and hoardings questioning claims made by LoP Gandhi in his earlier programmes were put up at several locations, including near Kila Maidan and Mahesh Garden area.

The identity of the person or organisation behind the campaign remains unclear, as no group has publicly claimed responsibility.

Congress workers moved quickly on Saturday morning to remove the posters.

City Congress president Chintu Choukse alleged that after creating administrative hurdles for the event, opponents had now put up the hoardings.

He maintained that every political party has the right to address the public in a democracy.

The venue and permission process for 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' had already been a point of contention.

The Congress initially wanted to hold the event at Nehru Stadium. Later, a plot of land belonging to the Indore Development Authority (IDA) in front of Regional Park was finalised.

The IDA allotted 12,000 square metres for three days against a fee of ₹10.08 lakh with five conditions related to permissions, security, parking and sound systems.

Subsequently, IDA asked the party to deposit an additional ₹4.03 lakh for early use of about 4,800 square metres of the allotted area. The Congress party paid the amount.

Later, the police imposed 31 conditions on the organisers covering participant numbers, gender-wise and district-wise details, vehicle numbers, parking arrangements, deployment of at least 1,500 volunteers (including 500 women), six entry and eight exit points, and emergency corridors.

One condition referring to the Verma Committee report prepared after the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi drew strong objection from the Congress.

Despite the hurdles, the party confirmed that the programme will go ahead as scheduled on Saturday evening around 5.30 p.m. at the ground in front of Regional Park and the address is likely to begin at 7 p.m. The event will focus on education, employment and issues concerning the youth.