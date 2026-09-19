Radisson To Participate In The Gentile Mining Investor Forum In London



Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, Sept 18, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQX: RMRDF) (" Radisson " or the " Company ") today announced its participation in the inaugural Gentile Mining Investor Forum (the "Forum"), a full-day investor conference in London on Monday, October 19, 2026, at 116 Pall Mall in Mayfair. The program is presented by strategic junior mining investor Michael Gentile in partnership with Amvest Capital Inc. ("Amvest Capital") and made possible by the generous support of Flagship Sponsors ATB Cormark Capital Markets, Beacon Securities Limited, and STIFEL. "I created this program to give serious investors direct, in-person access to a select group of companies I've backed with conviction. Each one represents what I believe to be a high-potential opportunity in the mining sector. These are names I have researched deeply, invested in personally, and believe have the potential to deliver meaningful value. Amvest Capital has been an outstanding partner in building a week of events that meets the standards these investors and companies deserve," said Michael Gentile. The Forum will bring together up to 150 investors, family offices, wealth managers, and sector-focused high-net-worth individuals for a full day of structured one-on-one meetings and dedicated issuer showcases alongside over 20 companies from Gentile's portfolio, including Radisson. The day opens with a keynote breakfast featuring Michael Gentile, presented by session sponsor Canaccord Genuity, followed by issuer showcases presented by TSX and TSX Venture Exchange, an executive lunch and speaker panel, and an all-day investor lounge and networking reception hosted by session sponsor Investor. Crux Investor serves as the Forum's media sponsor. "We are pleased to participate in the inaugural Gentile Mining Investor Forum in London, an important opportunity to engage directly with a sophisticated audience of investors," commented Radisson President and CEO, Matt Manson. "The O'Brien Gold Project is at an exciting stage of development, with our fully-funded 140,000-metre step-out drill program ongoing with eight drill rigs and a recently completed C$57 million investment by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to support an advanced underground exploration program. We look forward to sharing with investors the outlook for the O'Brien Gold Project and the investment merits for Radisson." Registration Investor registration is now open. Investor attendance is free of charge; registrations are reviewed prior to confirmation. Space is limited, and meetings are allocated on a first-confirmed basis. Full program details and registration are available at gentileminingroadshow. About Radisson Mining Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O'Brien Gold Project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. A July 2025 PEA described a low cost and high value project with an 11-year mine life and significant upside potential based on the use of existing regional infrastructure. Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated at 0.63 Moz (3.49 Mt at 5.59 g/t Au), with additional Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 1.69 Moz (10.37 Mt at 5.08 g/t Au). Please see the NI 43-101 "O'Brien Gold Project Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Québec, Canada" effective June 27, 2025, Radisson's news release dated March 2, 2026 "With Step-Out Drilling Continuing, Radisson Demonstrates Meaningful Resource Growth at O'Brien with an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate" and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at for further details and assumptions relating to the O'Brien Gold Project. About Michael Gentile Michael Gentile is widely recognized as a leading strategic investor in the junior mining sector. He began his investing career in 2002 at Formula Growth Limited, where he spent 17 years, and from 2012 to 2018 co-managed one of Canada's largest market-neutral hedge funds alongside his partner, Charles Haggar. In 2022 he co-founded Bastion Asset Management, a Montreal-based investment firm that manages more than CAD $900 million in small and mid-cap equities across the United States and Canada. Since 2018 he has applied a disciplined, portfolio-based approach to junior mining, and today holds top shareholder positions in 35 companies in the sector and serves on six boards. About Amvest Capital Amvest Capital is a New York-based investment bank and funds management firm focused solely on natural resources. The firm partners with companies and management teams to develop and finance high-quality natural resource assets worldwide, combining disciplined capital allocation with strategic advisory expertise to advance responsible and sustainable resource development. As part of its business, Amvest Capital conducts investor roadshows across North America, Europe, Australia, and beyond for NYSE, TSX, TSX-V, ASX, and LSE-listed clients, with deep relationships across the institutional investor community in global markets. Learn more at amvestcapital. For more information on Radisson, visit our website at or contact: Matt Manson

President and CEO

416.618.5885

[email protected] Kristina Pillon

Manager, Investor Relations

604.908.1695

[email protected] Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements including, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the ability to execute the Company's plans relating to the O'Brien Gold Project as set out in the Preliminary Economic Assessment; the Company's ability to complete its planned exploration and development programs; the absence of adverse conditions at the O'Brien Gold Project; the absence of unforeseen operational delays; the absence of material delays in obtaining necessary permits; the price of gold remaining at levels that render the O'Brien Gold Project profitable; the Company's ability to continue raising necessary capital to finance its operations; the ability to realize on the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; assumptions regarding present and future business strategies; local and global geopolitical and economic conditions and the environment in which the Company operates and will operate in the future; planned and ongoing drilling; the significance of drill results; the ability to continue drilling; the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource; and the ability to incorporate new drilling in an updated technical report and resource modelling; the Company's ability to grow the O'Brien Gold Project; and the ability to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is based on estimates of management of the Company, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others; the risk that the O'Brien Gold Project will never reach the production stage (including due to a lack of financing); the Company's capital requirements and access to funding; changes in legislation, regulations and accounting standards to which the Company is subject, including environmental, health and safety standards, and the impact of such legislation, regulations and standards on the Company's activities; price volatility and availability of commodities; instability in the global financial system; the effects of high inflation, such as higher commodity prices; the risk of any future litigation against the Company; changes in project parameters and/or economic assessments as plans continue to be refined; the risk that actual costs may exceed estimated costs; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; risks relating to the drill results at O'Brien; the significance of drill results; and the ability of drill results to accurately predict mineralization. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Company believes that this forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. The Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Please refer to the "Risks and Uncertainties Related to Exploration" and the "Risks Related to Financing and Development" sections of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated April 23, 2026 for the year ended December 31, 2025 available electronically on SEDAR+ at . All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

