Press Release: Domestyx Reports Early Milestones With Ongoing Fastercapital Equitypilot Support

Summary: DOMESTYX, a workforce-matching startup operating in India, is reporting early operational progress and product improvements with ongoing support from FasterCapital. The company... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Mumbai, India & Dubai, UAE

DOMESTYX, a workforce-matching startup operating in India, is reporting early operational progress and product improvements with ongoing support from FasterCapital. The company is advancing manual onboarding outreach and verification workflows, refining trust and conversion flows, and progressing employer conversations as it prepares for its initial profile rollouts during its current EquityPilot engagement with FasterCapital.

FasterCapital and the EquityPilot program continue to support Domestyx's execution priorities, focused on improving onboarding conversion, clarifying verification, and strengthening employer outreach as the startup scales its worker profiles and marketplace readiness.

What the Startup Delivers?

Domestyx is developing a worker-focused profile and verification layout intended to make skills, availability, and identity checks clearer for employers. The product snapshot emphasizes simpler verification steps and a profile presentation designed to increase employer confidence while streamlining follow-ups between outreach teams and worker candidates.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital is providing ongoing support to Domestyx in the following areas:

– Milestone planning and prioritization to sequence verification, profile rollout, and employer outreach

– Execution follow-up and milestone tracking during the EquityPilot phase

– Fundraising readiness guidance and pitch refinement where appropriate

– Pitch and communication refinement to clarify value propositions for employers

– Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders as outreach and pilot conversations advance

Current Execution

Priorities Domestyx's current priorities are improving onboarding conversion and the trust flow between workers and employers, resolving the primary friction points of worker responsiveness and verification clarity, and moving early employer conversations toward formal pilot structures. The team is executing manual outreach and follow-ups to populate initial profiles and to validate the verification process in real operational conditions.

Operational Progress

To date, Domestyx has been conducting manual onboarding through targeted outreach and follow-up. While no workers are officially onboarded in the platform yet, the team expects to publish the first worker profiles imminently as verification and responsiveness processes are refined. Employer interest is progressing as early conversations and inbound curiosity continue, with formal pilot agreements under consideration.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said:“We're pleased to continue supporting Domestyx through EquityPilot. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.”

About Domestyx

Domestyx is a workforce-matching startup operating in India that focuses on creating clearer worker profiles and verification flows to bridge workers and employers. The team is currently refining onboarding conversion, verification clarity, and employer outreach as it prepares initial profile rollouts and pilot conversations.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital supports startups through execution-focused guidance, fundraising readiness support, and access to a broad ecosystem of mentors, partners, and investors where appropriate. Through programs such as EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps founders refine strategy, strengthen materials, and make measurable progress toward near-term milestones.