Yash's Toxic Row: Vivek Oberoi Reveals Truth About Geetu Mohandas' Direction And Film

Toxic received mixed reviews and underwhelming box office numbers after release, with some viewers blaming Yash over old rumours. However, the latest information reveals what actually happened behind the film's performance.

Rocking Star Yash created a massive buzz with his movie Toxic. Fans across the world waited eagerly for this film after KGF-2, but Toxic did not meet those high expectations. The movie registered record collections on day one and has earned around 347 crore rupees so far. We have a much bigger update for you though.

Rumors spread like wildfire during the Toxic movie shoot. Gossip mongers claimed that actor-producer Yash interfered heavily with director Geetu Mohandas and her work. The news shocked many people back then before dying down quickly. The same rumor resurfaced recently. A co-star from the movie has finally revealed the actual truth now.

Gossip pages claimed during the production stage that Yash felt unhappy with the work of director Geetu Mohandas. Rumors suggested that Yash directed the movie behind the scenes and reshot several major sequences himself. Some fans believed this gossip while others completely dismissed it.

Toxic movie opened to mixed reviews and average box office collections. A section of the audience quickly blamed Yash for the poor quality of the film because of those old rumors. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has finally given absolute clarity on this matter now. Vivek Oberoi played a key role in the same movie.

Vivek Oberoi clearly stated that actor-producer Yash never interfered with the work of director Geetu Mohandas. He confirmed that Yash only focused on his acting job and left the entire direction department to the director. This statement by Vivek Oberoi is going viral across social media platforms right now.

Netizens are actively reacting to this viral statement on social media. Many users commented that time eventually answers everything. Some fans replied that time takes a little longer sometimes to reveal the truth. Others agreed and asked everyone to wait patiently for the truth to come out.

Box office tracker Sacnilk reported that Toxic released on 26 August 2026 and collected over 333.45 crore rupees worldwide so far. Some other reports claim the movie earned 341.39 crore rupees.

Toxic is still running in a few theaters right now. The movie will premiere on the ZEE5 OTT platform on September 25. The makers have not released any official box office numbers yet.