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Hampton Legal Expands Its Focus on M&A and Business Advisory Services for the Lower Middle Market
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September, 2026 — Hampton Legal, a boutique merger and acquisition and business advisory firm, today announced its continued focus on providing comprehensive legal and strategic advisory services to business owners, investors, private equity groups, financial sponsors, and other clients navigating complex business transactions.
Hampton Legal specializes in supporting businesses and investors throughout the transaction lifecycle, with a particular focus on the lower-middle-market sector. The firm works with businesses ranging from approximately $1 million to $150 million in revenue and companies generating approximately $500,000 to $10 million in EBITDA.
“Our goal is to provide clients with practical, professional, and confidential guidance throughout every stage of their business journey,” said Shaunita Marie Hampton, founder of Hampton Legal. “Whether a client is preparing to sell a business, pursuing an acquisition, developing an exit strategy, or evaluating growth opportunities, our approach is centered on understanding the client’s objectives and helping them navigate the complexities involved.”
Hampton Legal’s services include:
Mergers & Acquisitions
Corporate Finance
Private Equity
Securities
Business Succession Planning
Emerging Businesses
Estate Planning & Administration
Administrative & Regulatory Matters
The firm states that its team includes professionals with experience in the M&A and business brokerage industries and emphasizes the importance of professional networks, transaction expertise, and practical solutions when helping clients achieve their business objectives.
In addition to transaction advisory services, Hampton Legal provides legal and regulatory guidance to businesses dealing with federal, state, and local regulatory requirements.
About Hampton Legal
Hampton Legal is a full-service boutique M&A and business advisory firm focused on serving the lower middle market. The firm works with business owners, private equity groups, financial sponsors, and individual investors on acquisitions, sales, exit strategies, business valuations, corporate finance, securities, succession planning, and related legal and regulatory matters.
September, 2026 — Hampton Legal, a boutique merger and acquisition and business advisory firm, today announced its continued focus on providing comprehensive legal and strategic advisory services to business owners, investors, private equity groups, financial sponsors, and other clients navigating complex business transactions.
Hampton Legal specializes in supporting businesses and investors throughout the transaction lifecycle, with a particular focus on the lower-middle-market sector. The firm works with businesses ranging from approximately $1 million to $150 million in revenue and companies generating approximately $500,000 to $10 million in EBITDA.
“Our goal is to provide clients with practical, professional, and confidential guidance throughout every stage of their business journey,” said Shaunita Marie Hampton, founder of Hampton Legal. “Whether a client is preparing to sell a business, pursuing an acquisition, developing an exit strategy, or evaluating growth opportunities, our approach is centered on understanding the client’s objectives and helping them navigate the complexities involved.”
Hampton Legal’s services include:
Mergers & Acquisitions
Corporate Finance
Private Equity
Securities
Business Succession Planning
Emerging Businesses
Estate Planning & Administration
Administrative & Regulatory Matters
The firm states that its team includes professionals with experience in the M&A and business brokerage industries and emphasizes the importance of professional networks, transaction expertise, and practical solutions when helping clients achieve their business objectives.
In addition to transaction advisory services, Hampton Legal provides legal and regulatory guidance to businesses dealing with federal, state, and local regulatory requirements.
About Hampton Legal
Hampton Legal is a full-service boutique M&A and business advisory firm focused on serving the lower middle market. The firm works with business owners, private equity groups, financial sponsors, and individual investors on acquisitions, sales, exit strategies, business valuations, corporate finance, securities, succession planning, and related legal and regulatory matters.
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