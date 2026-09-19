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Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank – Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook
(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) 18 September 2026
Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB or the Bank) at ‘A+’ and ‘A1’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed ADCB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bbb+’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bbb+’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Very High. The Outlook for the LT FCR and the BSR is Stable.
The Bank’s LT FCR is set three notches above the BSR to reflect the ESL of Very High from the UAE government (sovereign ratings: ‘AA-’/‘A1+’/Stable), which has a good track record of supporting the banking system. It is our expectation that extraordinary support will be provided by the UAE government, which would be willing and is financially capable of assisting ADCB if required. Our ordinary support assessment takes into account the wealthy Abu Dhabi government’s majority ownership of the Bank, ADCB’s large size and good franchise, as well as its domestic systemically important bank status.
The Bank’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bbb+’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’. The Bank’s good asset quality, which has steadily strengthened over the past few years, including H1 26, is a major credit strength. In addition, the Bank’s good profitability, along with a healthy liquidity position and sound capital ratios, also supports its CFS. However, while the Bank continued to maintain strong parameters in H1 26, we noted a further narrowing of the net interest margin (NIM). Moreover, the liability mix changed in favour of wholesale funding, and there was a decline in the CASA ratio, which has funding cost implications. The Bank’s large size and status as the third-largest bank in the country – along with a solid customer base and diversified business in the UAE – support the ratings.
The principal challenge facing the Bank remains the volatile geopolitical situation in the Gulf region, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has clouded the outlook and elevated credit risk. However, given the strong performance of the UAE’s non-oil sector prior to the conflict and the government’s readiness to provide liquidity support, the banking sector and economy are seen as resilient. Additionally, the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) announced a series of measures in mid-March 2026 aimed at strengthening liquidity and encouraging banks to support customers wherever necessary.
Credit challenges include a lack of disclosure on customer concentration in loans and deposits, which we deem to be high given the sizeable exposures to and deposits from government and government-related entities (GREs). There is also no disclosure of the loan portfolio by geography, despite international loans rising and accounting for 30% of total loans in H1 26.
The OPERA for the UAE indicates modest risk and reflects the relative dependence of the economy on hydrocarbons, moderate institutional strength and limited monetary policy flexibility, since the AED is pegged to the USD. We note that the economic risk is partially mitigated by the support of the wealthy emirate of Abu Dhabi to the federation, and the availability of a very large buffer of external assets under the management of sovereign wealth funds in the country. The UAE banking sector remained resilient in 2025, with good financial fundamentals, driven by a strong macroeconomic environment. The OPERA also considers the negative effects of significant regional uncertainties on the Emirati economy and the banking sector.
The Bank’s growth prospects remain strong, backed by a capable management team and underpinned by an extensive customer base, a diversified business model and an emphasis on digital services. Operationally, its income is mainly concentrated in the UAE-based branches and subsidiaries, even though its assets have a global reach. However, its international footprint is expanding.
The quality of its balance sheet is regarded as good. The sizable investment portfolio mainly comprises exposures to governments, highly rated banks, and public sector entities. Recent loan growth has been driven by increased lending to the government/GREs and FIs. In fact, nearly half of the YTD loan growth in H1 26 went to these relatively safe sectors. The substantial decline in real estate exposures over the years to a moderate level is also credit positive. Although loan growth slowed in Q2 2026 compared with Q1 26, it was still higher than the system average. Customer concentration in loans is not disclosed; we regard this as high given large exposures to the government and GREs.
ADCB entered the crisis with strong asset quality metrics, which continued to improve in H1 26. Stage 3 loans have declined over the past several years due to write-offs and recoveries, as well as lower NPL accretions, reflecting a shift in the asset mix towards low-risk government/GRE/FI exposures. Stage 2 loans have also declined (to 3% of gross loans in H1 26), and the loan-loss reserve coverage ratio has strengthened to 132% (this includes impairment reserves under capital, being the excess of general provisions calculated per central bank norms over the ECL allowance for Stage 1 and Stage 2). The Bank’s credit risk absorption capacity is good, with operating profitability and capital providing additional buffers against external shocks.
ADCB has applied an unquantified management overlay in H1 26, which is included in its AED1.2bn net impairment charge for the half-year. Its ECL approach included ‘the application of a deferral-based stress framework using downside assumptions’. The Bank has not disclosed the volume of payment deferrals provided to customers as at end-June 2026, but this is likely to be very low. The central bank has reported that AED13.5bn system-wide deferrals had been made as at end-July 2026, representing a low 0.5% of gross loans. We note that personal loans grew only marginally in H1 26, suggesting that the Bank has stepped back from lending to this sector, which would be among the earliest to show signs of stress. Loans to the hospitality sector, which has been badly affected by the crisis, also saw a small decline. Cross-border exposures grew materially during the half-year. We expect ADCB’s asset quality metrics to weaken slightly but to remain good at the end of this year.
ADCB continues to demonstrate strong profitability, underpinned by a robust franchise and diverse revenue streams. Despite a steady decline in the NIM due to changes in benchmark interest rates, the Bank’s net profit has grown strongly over the past few years and into H1 26, driven by higher fee and commission income and increased credit and investment volumes. Efficient cost management has contributed to a healthy rise in operating profit and a lower cost-to-income ratio. ADCB’s key profitability ratios trail some peers, partly due to a narrower NIM resulting from a focus on government/GRE and FI lending. However, these ratios are expected to remain resilient, despite potential headwinds from increased impairment costs and funding cost pressures that could arise from higher wholesale funding and a lower CASA ratio.
The Bank maintains a strong liquidity position. We expect it to continue to hold ample liquidity and meet all regulatory ratios over the next year. Although H1 26 saw some tightening of the loan-to-deposit ratio, particularly in Q2 26, the ratio remains at a comfortable level. The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) has decreased as surplus liquidity was allocated to loan growth, but it remains above the regulatory minimum. The liability structure shifted slightly, with significant growth in wholesale funding and short-term interbank liabilities during H1 26. However, levels remain moderate and refinancing risk is low. Higher borrowings, combined with a declining CASA ratio (a trend across the system), could negatively impact funding costs. The Bank still relies somewhat on large-scale government funding and has a high deposit concentration from a few customers, a common characteristic among Abu Dhabi banks.
ADCB’s capital ratios have been sound for several years, consistently exceeding regulatory minima. Following the 2025 equity increase, key parameters are now in line with the sector median. Capital flexibility is solid overall, underpinned by robust internal capital generation, strong access to Tier 1 and Tier 2 debt capital, and demonstrated support from shareholders who fully subscribed to a rights issue in 2025. Capital ratios slipped slightly in H1 26, as risk-weighted assets rose faster than regulatory capital. However, we expect key ratios to remain at good levels over the next few quarters, provided asset growth is moderate and skewed towards low-risk exposures. Capital is predominantly common equity. Historically, ADCB has built its capital through retained earnings. It can also expect substantial support from its majority shareholder, the government of Abu Dhabi, if necessary.
Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook on the LT FCR and BSR suggests a greater-than-even chance that the ratings will remain unchanged over the next 12 months. The operating environment remains impaired by ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region, and the CBUAE’s extension of its ‘resilience package’ until the end of September signals that the authorities do not consider the stress to be over.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
A one-notch upgrade of the LT FCR and BSR, or a revision of the Outlook to Positive, would require an improvement in the Bank’s credit profile, which could come from much stronger profitability. A durable resolution of the regional conflict is a precondition for any upward assessment of the OPERA.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
A one-notch downgrade of the Bank’s LT FCR and BSR or a change in the Outlook to Negative, although seen as being unlikely, could result from a prolonged period of regional crisis, which could result in a material deterioration in asset quality and capital adequacy that the Bank may not be able to correct in a reasonable period. Any change in our assessment of the support level could also negatively impact the LT FCR given the three notches of support uplift.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Karti Inamdar, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst
Committee Chairperson: Agnes Seah, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2022-25 and H1 26. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers.
CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019. For the methodology and our definition of default see Information on rating scales and definitions and the time horizon of rating outlooks can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in August 1988. The ratings were last updated in September 2025. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.
The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.
Unsolicited Credit Rating
With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation:No
With Access to Internal Documents: No
With Access to Management: No
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor. Further information on the attributes and limitations of ratings can be found in the applicable methodology or else at
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2026
Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB or the Bank) at ‘A+’ and ‘A1’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed ADCB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bbb+’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bbb+’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Very High. The Outlook for the LT FCR and the BSR is Stable.
The Bank’s LT FCR is set three notches above the BSR to reflect the ESL of Very High from the UAE government (sovereign ratings: ‘AA-’/‘A1+’/Stable), which has a good track record of supporting the banking system. It is our expectation that extraordinary support will be provided by the UAE government, which would be willing and is financially capable of assisting ADCB if required. Our ordinary support assessment takes into account the wealthy Abu Dhabi government’s majority ownership of the Bank, ADCB’s large size and good franchise, as well as its domestic systemically important bank status.
The Bank’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bbb+’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’. The Bank’s good asset quality, which has steadily strengthened over the past few years, including H1 26, is a major credit strength. In addition, the Bank’s good profitability, along with a healthy liquidity position and sound capital ratios, also supports its CFS. However, while the Bank continued to maintain strong parameters in H1 26, we noted a further narrowing of the net interest margin (NIM). Moreover, the liability mix changed in favour of wholesale funding, and there was a decline in the CASA ratio, which has funding cost implications. The Bank’s large size and status as the third-largest bank in the country – along with a solid customer base and diversified business in the UAE – support the ratings.
The principal challenge facing the Bank remains the volatile geopolitical situation in the Gulf region, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has clouded the outlook and elevated credit risk. However, given the strong performance of the UAE’s non-oil sector prior to the conflict and the government’s readiness to provide liquidity support, the banking sector and economy are seen as resilient. Additionally, the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) announced a series of measures in mid-March 2026 aimed at strengthening liquidity and encouraging banks to support customers wherever necessary.
Credit challenges include a lack of disclosure on customer concentration in loans and deposits, which we deem to be high given the sizeable exposures to and deposits from government and government-related entities (GREs). There is also no disclosure of the loan portfolio by geography, despite international loans rising and accounting for 30% of total loans in H1 26.
The OPERA for the UAE indicates modest risk and reflects the relative dependence of the economy on hydrocarbons, moderate institutional strength and limited monetary policy flexibility, since the AED is pegged to the USD. We note that the economic risk is partially mitigated by the support of the wealthy emirate of Abu Dhabi to the federation, and the availability of a very large buffer of external assets under the management of sovereign wealth funds in the country. The UAE banking sector remained resilient in 2025, with good financial fundamentals, driven by a strong macroeconomic environment. The OPERA also considers the negative effects of significant regional uncertainties on the Emirati economy and the banking sector.
The Bank’s growth prospects remain strong, backed by a capable management team and underpinned by an extensive customer base, a diversified business model and an emphasis on digital services. Operationally, its income is mainly concentrated in the UAE-based branches and subsidiaries, even though its assets have a global reach. However, its international footprint is expanding.
The quality of its balance sheet is regarded as good. The sizable investment portfolio mainly comprises exposures to governments, highly rated banks, and public sector entities. Recent loan growth has been driven by increased lending to the government/GREs and FIs. In fact, nearly half of the YTD loan growth in H1 26 went to these relatively safe sectors. The substantial decline in real estate exposures over the years to a moderate level is also credit positive. Although loan growth slowed in Q2 2026 compared with Q1 26, it was still higher than the system average. Customer concentration in loans is not disclosed; we regard this as high given large exposures to the government and GREs.
ADCB entered the crisis with strong asset quality metrics, which continued to improve in H1 26. Stage 3 loans have declined over the past several years due to write-offs and recoveries, as well as lower NPL accretions, reflecting a shift in the asset mix towards low-risk government/GRE/FI exposures. Stage 2 loans have also declined (to 3% of gross loans in H1 26), and the loan-loss reserve coverage ratio has strengthened to 132% (this includes impairment reserves under capital, being the excess of general provisions calculated per central bank norms over the ECL allowance for Stage 1 and Stage 2). The Bank’s credit risk absorption capacity is good, with operating profitability and capital providing additional buffers against external shocks.
ADCB has applied an unquantified management overlay in H1 26, which is included in its AED1.2bn net impairment charge for the half-year. Its ECL approach included ‘the application of a deferral-based stress framework using downside assumptions’. The Bank has not disclosed the volume of payment deferrals provided to customers as at end-June 2026, but this is likely to be very low. The central bank has reported that AED13.5bn system-wide deferrals had been made as at end-July 2026, representing a low 0.5% of gross loans. We note that personal loans grew only marginally in H1 26, suggesting that the Bank has stepped back from lending to this sector, which would be among the earliest to show signs of stress. Loans to the hospitality sector, which has been badly affected by the crisis, also saw a small decline. Cross-border exposures grew materially during the half-year. We expect ADCB’s asset quality metrics to weaken slightly but to remain good at the end of this year.
ADCB continues to demonstrate strong profitability, underpinned by a robust franchise and diverse revenue streams. Despite a steady decline in the NIM due to changes in benchmark interest rates, the Bank’s net profit has grown strongly over the past few years and into H1 26, driven by higher fee and commission income and increased credit and investment volumes. Efficient cost management has contributed to a healthy rise in operating profit and a lower cost-to-income ratio. ADCB’s key profitability ratios trail some peers, partly due to a narrower NIM resulting from a focus on government/GRE and FI lending. However, these ratios are expected to remain resilient, despite potential headwinds from increased impairment costs and funding cost pressures that could arise from higher wholesale funding and a lower CASA ratio.
The Bank maintains a strong liquidity position. We expect it to continue to hold ample liquidity and meet all regulatory ratios over the next year. Although H1 26 saw some tightening of the loan-to-deposit ratio, particularly in Q2 26, the ratio remains at a comfortable level. The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) has decreased as surplus liquidity was allocated to loan growth, but it remains above the regulatory minimum. The liability structure shifted slightly, with significant growth in wholesale funding and short-term interbank liabilities during H1 26. However, levels remain moderate and refinancing risk is low. Higher borrowings, combined with a declining CASA ratio (a trend across the system), could negatively impact funding costs. The Bank still relies somewhat on large-scale government funding and has a high deposit concentration from a few customers, a common characteristic among Abu Dhabi banks.
ADCB’s capital ratios have been sound for several years, consistently exceeding regulatory minima. Following the 2025 equity increase, key parameters are now in line with the sector median. Capital flexibility is solid overall, underpinned by robust internal capital generation, strong access to Tier 1 and Tier 2 debt capital, and demonstrated support from shareholders who fully subscribed to a rights issue in 2025. Capital ratios slipped slightly in H1 26, as risk-weighted assets rose faster than regulatory capital. However, we expect key ratios to remain at good levels over the next few quarters, provided asset growth is moderate and skewed towards low-risk exposures. Capital is predominantly common equity. Historically, ADCB has built its capital through retained earnings. It can also expect substantial support from its majority shareholder, the government of Abu Dhabi, if necessary.
Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook on the LT FCR and BSR suggests a greater-than-even chance that the ratings will remain unchanged over the next 12 months. The operating environment remains impaired by ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region, and the CBUAE’s extension of its ‘resilience package’ until the end of September signals that the authorities do not consider the stress to be over.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
A one-notch upgrade of the LT FCR and BSR, or a revision of the Outlook to Positive, would require an improvement in the Bank’s credit profile, which could come from much stronger profitability. A durable resolution of the regional conflict is a precondition for any upward assessment of the OPERA.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
A one-notch downgrade of the Bank’s LT FCR and BSR or a change in the Outlook to Negative, although seen as being unlikely, could result from a prolonged period of regional crisis, which could result in a material deterioration in asset quality and capital adequacy that the Bank may not be able to correct in a reasonable period. Any change in our assessment of the support level could also negatively impact the LT FCR given the three notches of support uplift.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Karti Inamdar, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst
Committee Chairperson: Agnes Seah, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2022-25 and H1 26. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers.
CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019. For the methodology and our definition of default see Information on rating scales and definitions and the time horizon of rating outlooks can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in August 1988. The ratings were last updated in September 2025. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.
The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.
Unsolicited Credit Rating
With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation:No
With Access to Internal Documents: No
With Access to Management: No
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor. Further information on the attributes and limitations of ratings can be found in the applicable methodology or else at
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2026
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