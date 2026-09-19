Head Leads Run Spree As Australia Win Zimbabwe ODI Series

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Travis Head struck 112 to lead an Australia charge in a series-clinching 84-run win over Zimbabwe in the 2nd one-day international in Harare on Friday.

Zimbabwe's decision to insert the Australians after winning the toss backfired badly as the tourists made 356-6 in 50 overs, their highest ODI score against the southern African nation, for a 2-0 series lead.

Head was not the only Australian to star as Cooper Connolly (78) and captain Mitchell Marsh (53) both made half-centuries while Oliver Peake clubbed a quickfire 41.

In reply, Zimbabwe posted 272 in 48.3 overs with 40-year-old captain Sikandar Raza top scoring with 45. However, the hosts never came close to matching the required run rate.

"It was nice to spend some time in the middle and spend some time out there with Mitch (Marsh)," said player-of-the-match award winner Head.

"We did not train for a couple of days which was good actually. We had done a fair bit of training going into the series. It was nice to be fresh. We just tried to be aggressive."

Head, who was dismissed for just four in the first Harare ODI, hit three sixes and 15 fours off 84 deliveries.

The 32-year-old opener from Adelaide took 75 balls to reach 100, an ODI record for an Australian against Zimbabwe.

HEAD'S KNOCK LIFTED AUSTRALIA

His knock lifted the visitors to 190-2 before he lofted a Wessly Madhevere delivery out to short cover where substitute Ryan Burl took the catch.

Connolly hit a second half century of the series. His 69-ball stand included three sixes and three fours before a top edge off Brad Evans was caught by Brendan Taylor at short fine leg.

Marsh had his off stump uprooted by Wellington Masakadza after a patient innings laced with three sixes and three fours.

In a fiery finish to the innings, 19-year-old Peake slammed 41 off 18 balls, including three sixes in the final over from Evans which went for 24.

Batting at No.6, Raza struck five fours before hitting Connolly down the ground to Matt Renshaw at long off.

The series at Harare Sports Club concludes on Sunday with Australia seeking a sweep. They then head to South Africa, where they will play three ODIs from September 24, and three Tests.

BRIEF SCORES

Australia 356-6 in 50 overs (T. Head 112, C. Connolly 78, M. Marsh 53; B. Evans 3-86) Zimbabwe 272 in 48.3 overs (S. Raza 45; C. Connolly 2-25, M. Renshaw 2-44, J. Hazlewood 2-48, A. Zampa 2-62)

Result: Australia won by 84 runs

Toss: Zimbabwe

Series: Australia have winning 2-0 lead before final match on Sunday

Travis Head Australia Zimbabwe Harare