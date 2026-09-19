Man United Misery Puts Carrick Under Pressure, Spurs Feeling The Heat

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Michael Carrick needs a win at Fulham to ease the mounting pressure on troubled Manchester United while Tottenham are desperate for their first Premier League goal of the season against fellow strugglers Aston Villa.

At the top end of the table, Arsenal and Manchester City aim to maintain their perfect records going into the international break.

Defiant Carrick confident of Man Utd revival

As Carrick trudged towards the tunnel at Old Trafford after Manchester United's demoralising collapse against Brighton, the rumble of discontent grew louder with each footstep.

United had just lost a home game after holding a two-goal lead for the first time in 50 years and fans at the Stretford End were venting their frustration, with jeers and abuse aimed at Carrick and his players.

The United manager acknowledged Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Brighton in the League Cup third round was unacceptable as he took responsibility for their third defeat in six games this season.

But Carrick's willingness to shoulder the blame will not save him from even greater scrutiny and criticism if United lose at Fulham on Sunday.

United have won just once in four league games and have lost their past two matches in all competitions.

They cannot afford another setback against a Fulham side languishing in the relegation zone and who are yet to win in the league this season.

"Of course we can turn it around. We've got some really good players and it feels bad at the moment because we haven't had a great week, or two or three weeks," Carrick said.

"It's all about what you do next and dealing with the moments, and the ups and downs."

Marmoush wants Spurs to stick together

Without a win or even a goal in the league this season, Roberto De Zerbi's expensively rebuilt Tottenham are back in familiar territory.

Spurs have finished one place above the relegation zone in each of the past two seasons -- narrowly avoiding the dreaded drop on the final day of the 2025/26 campaign.

De Zerbi spent more than £300 million ($400 million) in the close season in a bid to ensure the north Londoners would be more competitive.

Instead, they are once again marooned in 17th place, on just two points, ahead of Aston Villa's visit on Saturday.

Beaten 3-1 at Liverpool in the League Cup third round in midweek, Tottenham have already shown the anxious, error-strewn form that condemned them to a relegation battle last season.

Losing to Villa -- who have made an even worse start, with only one point from four games -- would leave Spurs with a sinking feeling again.

Trying to remain positive, Tottenham forward Omar Marmoush said: "These moments build the mentality and the team together. We are all one big family and we push together."

Arsenal, Man City set the standard

Arsenal have made a perfect start to their bid for the club's first back-to-back titles since the 1930s, with Manchester City emerging as their main rivals after their own flawless run.

Arsenal sit top of the table with four successive wins and City are just behind them on goal difference.

It is little surprise to see the Gunners in pole position given their dominant march to the title last season.

But City's early success is more eye-opening in the first campaign of the post-Pep Guardiola era.

Guardiola's successor Enzo Maresca bolstered his approval rating among City fans by masterminding a 1-0 win at Manchester United last weekend, decided by a goal that should have been ruled out for offside.

"For sure the fans are happy and that's the only thing I care about," Maresca said.

Arsenal, who travel to Brighton on Saturday and City, who host Sunderland on Sunday, will expect to maintain their blistering form heading into the international break.

Fixtures (all times GMT):

Saturday (1400 unless stated) Tottenham v Aston Villa (1130), Brighton v Arsenal, Everton v Ipswich, Newcastle v Hull, Nottingham Forest v Coventry (1630)

Sunday (1300 unless stated) Bournemouth v Liverpool, Leeds v Crystal Palace, Manchester City v Sunderland, Fulham v Manchester United (1530)

Michael Carrick Fulham Manchester United Tottenham