Asal, Orfi Crowned Qatar Classic Squash Champions

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Mostafa Asal produced a dominant performance to win his first Qatar Classic title, while 19-year-old Amina Orfi created history by becoming the youngest women's World No.1 after a dramatic victory over Hania El Hammamy in Doha on Friday.

Top seed Asal was at his imperious best in the men's final, defeating fifth seed Victor Crouin 11-5, 11-6, 11-2 in just 36 minutes to claim the first major title of the PSA Squash Tour season.

The Egyptian, the reigning world champion, controlled the contest from the opening exchanges and gave Crouin little opportunity to settle into the match. Asal used his power, variety and disguise to move the Frenchman around the court, taking a firm grip of the first game before producing seven successive points in the second after Crouin had opened with a 5-1 lead.

Crouin never recovered as Asal moved within one game of the title. The World No.1 then raced into a 7-2 lead in the third and closed out the match without further trouble.“It's amazing to win this title. It was the only one I was struggling with. As they say, third-time lucky,” Asal said.“I'm proud of myself; it's been a tough week. It's the first one of the season, and I just want to thank everyone who helped me get here today.”

Crouin, who had enjoyed an impressive run to the final, was unable to reproduce the form that had taken him past Karim Gawad in the semi-finals.

Earlier, Orfi produced one of the most dramatic finals in Qatar Classic history, saving two championship balls before beating defending champion El Hammamy 11-7, 7-11, 8-11, 11-7, 12-10 in a 107-minute thriller.

The match appeared to be slipping away from El Hammamy after she rolled her right ankle while chasing a shot in the third game. She required treatment and returned to the court visibly struggling with her movement.

Orfi took advantage to move within one game of the title, but El Hammamy showed remarkable resilience to level the match and force a deciding fifth game.

The decider went point for point before Orfi earned two championship balls at 10-8. El Hammamy saved both, but the teenager held her nerve to finally close out the contest 12-10.

The victory secured Orfi's second major achievement of the year after she became world champion and also made her the youngest player to reach the top of the women's world rankings.“It's amazing. To be able to become World Champion and World No.1 in the same year, it's amazing,” Orfi said.“It's been a dream since I was young. I'm really happy right now.”

Orfi said she drew on lessons from previous defeats by El Hammamy and Nour El Sherbini to stay composed during the decisive stages.“I've learned from past matches against Hania and Nour ElSherbini, just to keep my cool at the end and go for it, because if I don't go for it, she will! It worked in the end today.”

Mostafa Asal Qatar Classic Squash Amina Orfi