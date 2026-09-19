Qatar House Opens In Nagoya Ahead Of Asian Games

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) has opened Qatar House in Nagoya, offering visitors an insight into the country's sporting journey, culture and heritage during the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

Located at the TIAD Nagoya Hotel, Qatar House will welcome visitors throughout the Games, which will be held from from September 19 to October 4. Admission is free, with opening hours from 10am to noon and 1pm to 6pm daily.

The venue showcases Qatar's sporting development from the Doha 2006 Asian Games to preparations for the 2030 edition, which Doha will host for the second time. Through photographs, stories and interactive displays, visitors can learn about Qatar's major sporting achievements and its athletes.

A traditional Majlis is at the heart of Qatar House, reflecting the country's hospitality. Visitors can enjoy Arabic coffee, tea, dates and regaag bread while learning about Qatari traditions.

The venue also features interactive cultural activities, including Sadu weaving, Arabic calligraphy and henna art. Digital experiences include creating artwork inspired by Qatar and an AI-powered photography attraction that places visitors in virtual Qatari settings.

A Postcard initiative, based on artwork by Qatari artist Mubarak al-Malik, allows visitors to collect stamps at different stations and gradually complete the artwork as a souvenir. Qatar House will also host celebrations for Qatari athletes who win medals during the Games.

QOC Secretary-General Jassim bin Rashid al-Bueinain said the initiative reflects Qatar's sporting development and future ambitions.“Qatar House represents a significant milestone in the journey spanning from Doha 2006 to Doha 2030, reflecting the achievements of Qatari sports and our aspirations for the future,” he said.

Al-Bueinain said Qatar's experience in hosting major sporting events had helped develop its facilities, infrastructure and national expertise.“Today, we possess an integrated ecosystem comprising facilities, infrastructure, and national expertise and talent, alongside extensive experience in planning, operations, transportation, accommodation, and services provided to athletes, delegations, and fans,” he said.

He added that Qatar's participation in Aichi-Nagoya 2026 would provide an opportunity to exchange expertise with Olympic committees and sports organisations across Asia as Doha prepares for the 2030 Games.

Qatar Olympic Committee Qatar House Aichi Nagoya 2026 Asian Games