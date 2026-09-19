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GRAND MILLENNIUM AL WAHDA CELEBRATES DOUBLE SUCCESS AT WORLD TRAVEL AWARDS 2026
(MENAFN- Marcomms FZE) It is a proud moment for Grand Millennium Al Wahda as the hotel celebrates a double win at the World Travel Awards 2026, receiving the titles of UAE’s Leading City Hotel and Abu Dhabi’s Leading City Hotel.
For the team at Grand Millennium Al Wahda, the recognition is about much more than two awards. It is a reflection of the people behind the hotel and the everyday effort that goes into making guests feel welcome, looked after and at home.
“This is a very special achievement for all of us at Grand Millennium Al Wahda,” said Fadi Ammache, General Manager. “Every day, our colleagues put their heart into what they do, whether it is welcoming a guest, preparing a meal, organizing an event or simply making someone’s stay a little more memorable. To see that commitment recognized on this level makes us extremely proud.”
Located in the heart of Abu Dhabi and directly connected to Al Wahda Mall, Grand Millennium Al Wahda has become a familiar address for both residents and visitors to the capital. Its central location, extensive inventory of 845 rooms and Executive Apartments, and wide range of dining, leisure, and event facilities allow the hotel to welcome a diverse mix of guests throughout the year.
From business travellers and families to long-stay guests, groups and visitors attending Abu Dhabi’s growing calendar of events, the hotel has continued to evolve alongside the city.
“Abu Dhabi has such a wonderful energy right now, and we are proud to be part of its journey,” added Ammache. “We have guests arriving from different parts of the world, each with different reasons for visiting the capital, and our responsibility is to make every one of them feel that they have chosen the right place to stay.”
The hotel is home to a variety of dining experiences, including Porters English Pub, 31 Bar & Lounge, 90 Centigrade Café, Layali Haritna, and Little Bistro. Guests can also enjoy Zayna Spa and the hotel’s 2,700-square-metre fitness club, while its extensive meeting and event facilities cater to corporate gatherings, celebrations and large-scale occasions.
The double World Travel Awards recognition adds to a growing list of accolades for Grand Millennium Al Wahda and comes as the hotel continues to focus on creating experiences that guests remember long after they leave.
For the team, however, the greatest recognition remains the response from the guests who walk through the doors every day.
“This award belongs to the entire team,” said Ammache. “From the colleague’s guests see every day to those working behind the scenes, everyone plays a part. We will celebrate this moment, but we also know that tomorrow we come back and do what we do every day — take care of our guests and give them a reason to come back.”
For the team at Grand Millennium Al Wahda, the recognition is about much more than two awards. It is a reflection of the people behind the hotel and the everyday effort that goes into making guests feel welcome, looked after and at home.
“This is a very special achievement for all of us at Grand Millennium Al Wahda,” said Fadi Ammache, General Manager. “Every day, our colleagues put their heart into what they do, whether it is welcoming a guest, preparing a meal, organizing an event or simply making someone’s stay a little more memorable. To see that commitment recognized on this level makes us extremely proud.”
Located in the heart of Abu Dhabi and directly connected to Al Wahda Mall, Grand Millennium Al Wahda has become a familiar address for both residents and visitors to the capital. Its central location, extensive inventory of 845 rooms and Executive Apartments, and wide range of dining, leisure, and event facilities allow the hotel to welcome a diverse mix of guests throughout the year.
From business travellers and families to long-stay guests, groups and visitors attending Abu Dhabi’s growing calendar of events, the hotel has continued to evolve alongside the city.
“Abu Dhabi has such a wonderful energy right now, and we are proud to be part of its journey,” added Ammache. “We have guests arriving from different parts of the world, each with different reasons for visiting the capital, and our responsibility is to make every one of them feel that they have chosen the right place to stay.”
The hotel is home to a variety of dining experiences, including Porters English Pub, 31 Bar & Lounge, 90 Centigrade Café, Layali Haritna, and Little Bistro. Guests can also enjoy Zayna Spa and the hotel’s 2,700-square-metre fitness club, while its extensive meeting and event facilities cater to corporate gatherings, celebrations and large-scale occasions.
The double World Travel Awards recognition adds to a growing list of accolades for Grand Millennium Al Wahda and comes as the hotel continues to focus on creating experiences that guests remember long after they leave.
For the team, however, the greatest recognition remains the response from the guests who walk through the doors every day.
“This award belongs to the entire team,” said Ammache. “From the colleague’s guests see every day to those working behind the scenes, everyone plays a part. We will celebrate this moment, but we also know that tomorrow we come back and do what we do every day — take care of our guests and give them a reason to come back.”
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