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Mina District Turns Doha's Old Port Into A Canvas Of Colour

Mina District Turns Doha's Old Port Into A Canvas Of Colour


2026-09-19 04:27:52
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) blade-->

At Mina District, traditional architectural forms meet contemporary visual expressions, with colourful canopies and the waterfront setting creating a striking backdrop to Doha's modern skyline.

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Built on the site of the city's historic maritime gateway, the district brings together echoes of its seafaring past and the character of modern blade-->

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Gulf Times

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