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Heritage Walk At Souq Al Wakra
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A traditional camel patrol walk along the waterfront promenade at Souq Al Wakra offers visitors a glimpse of Qatar's rich desert heritage.
Lined with traditional architecture, boats, and sea views, the promenade remains a popular spot for visitors seeking to experience the country's cultural heritage and maritime traditions.
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