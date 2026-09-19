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Heritage Walk At Souq Al Wakra

Heritage Walk At Souq Al Wakra


2026-09-19 04:27:52
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A traditional camel patrol walk along the waterfront promenade at Souq Al Wakra offers visitors a glimpse of Qatar's rich desert heritage.

Lined with traditional architecture, boats, and sea views, the promenade remains a popular spot for visitors seeking to experience the country's cultural heritage and maritime traditions.

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Gulf Times

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