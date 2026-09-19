GSO Technical Council Approves 812 Draft Standards

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Technical Council of the GCC Standardisation Organisation (GSO) has approved 812 Gulf draft standards and nine translation projects during its 63rd meeting in Riyadh.

The meeting, held on September 16-17, also approved 25 Gulf technical regulations, along with technical amendments and editorial corrections to international and Gulf standards.

The council agreed to establish a working group for the GCC Metrology Cluster Strategy and legal metrology guidelines.

It also approved the launch of Gulf Standardisation Day as an annual initiative.

Officials said that the decisions aim to strengthen co-ordination among Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) national standards bodies, facilitate trade, improve the competitiveness of products and services, and enhance consumer protection across the region.

Speaking at the meeting, council chairman Sheikh Hamad bin Salman al-Khalifa, who is also Bahrain's assistant undersecretary for domestic and foreign trade, stressed the importance of updating standards and technical regulations in response to rapid developments in industry, new technologies, digital transformation and sustainability.

GSO president Eng. Jabr al-Nuaimi said he hoped the meeting's recommendations and decisions would support the development of Gulf standardisation and strengthen co-operation among member states.