ICESCO Discusses Enhancing Co-Operation With King Faisal Center For Research And Islamic Studies
The two sides also discussed the preparation of joint studies and research aimed at advancing knowledge and safeguarding the scientific and cultural heritage of the Islamic world.
Director-General of ICESCO, Dr Salem bin Mohammed al-Malik presented an overview of the organisation's key activities, initiatives, and programmes to Secretary-General of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, Princess Maha bint Mohammed al-Faisal al-Saud, at the centre's headquarters in Riyadh. He highlighted areas of mutual interest and opportunities for building an effective scholarly partnership that contributes to advancing research and supporting institutions dedicated to Islamic studies.
The discussion also addressed a proposal to establish an academic chair specialising in Transoxiana studies, aiming to foster research into the region's history and the contributions of its prominent figures to Islamic civilisation.
Both parties agreed to work towards signing a cooperation agreement in the near future to formalise their collaboration and launch a series of joint programmes and projects.ICESCO Islamic studies Islamic civilisation Transoxiana studies
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