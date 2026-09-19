Qatar's Hassan Rashid Champions Arab Cultural Unity At Hurghada Gathering

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Dr Hassan Rashid represented Qatar at a General Union of Arab Artists meeting held on the sidelines of the fourth Hurghada Youth Film Festival on September 10-15.

Union members from across the Arab world attended the gathering, where fresh ideas and proposals were presented for implementation soon.

Dr Rashid is a media figure, writer and theatre critic in Qatar who became the first broadcaster to read the news on Qatar Television.

Born in Doha in 1949, he earned a PhD in the Philosophy of Arts, with distinction and honours, from Egypt's Higher Institute of Theatrical Arts.

In 2017, he received the Media Excellence Award for radio broadcasting at the second Arab Media Day, held under the auspices of the League of Arab States.

Speaking at the union's consultative meeting in Hurghada, Dr Rashid stressed the need to strengthen communication among Arab artists and intellectuals.

He called for support for initiatives that promote Arab culture and the arts, build bridges and widen co-operation across the region.

Dr Rashid also praised Egypt's role in advancing communication and Arab unity.

He urged artists and intellectuals to hold regular meetings and co-ordinate more closely, aiming to produce joint cultural and artistic works that reinforce Arab cultural presence.

Massad Fouda, president of the General Union of Arab Artists and head of the Syndicate of Film Professions, said that Dr Rashid's logistical support, communication and continued commitment while representing his country at pan-Arab gatherings underlined the importance of Arab solidarity and sustained engagement among artists and intellectuals.

Fouda described Dr Rashid as a distinguished writer and thinker whose stories, theatre studies and research have enriched Arab culture.

He cited Directed Broadcasts, a study of Arab external broadcasting services, as well as Dr Rashid's studies of Qatari theatre.

The Hurghada Youth Film Festival is an annual event founded by screenwriter Mohamed El Basousy and organised by the Arts for Culture and Media Foundation in Hurghada, in Egypt's Red Sea Governorate.

Held under the auspices of the Egyptian ministry of culture, it is supported by Egyptian and international public and private institutions.

The festival aims to promote cinematic awareness and culture, support films made by young people and those addressing youth issues in Egypt, and showcase works from around the world.

General Union of Arab Artists Hurghada Youth Film Festival Theatrical Arts