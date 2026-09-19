Shehadeh Highlights Economic Reforms, Investment Opportunities In London Conference

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Muhannad Shehadeh, alongside Jordan Securities Commission Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Emad Abu Haltam, participated in the J.P. Morgan Emerging and Frontier Markets Opportunities Conference in London from September 15 to 17.

Attended by Jordanian Ambassador to the UK Manar Dabbas, the conference brought together international investors, representatives of global financial institutions and business leaders to discuss investment prospects in emerging and frontier markets, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Shehadeh's participation formed part of national efforts to deepen engagement with international investors, showcase the fundamentals of the national economy and highlight investment opportunities in the Kingdom.

Discussions focused on major economic and development projects being implemented under the Economic Modernisation Vision, the Public Sector Modernisation Roadmap and the government's digital transformation programme.

Speaking at the conference and during meetings with global investment representatives, Shehadeh highlighted Jordan's position as an investment destination.

He outlined the resilience of the national economy in navigating regional turbulence, pointing to investment prospects in infrastructure, water, energy, transport and logistics, as well as other productive sectors.

Shehadeh underscored the strength of Jordan's banking sector, citing its robust legislative framework, sound regulatory structures and solid reserves, which he said reinforce financial stability.

He also noted the expansion of Jordanian banks into several neighbouring markets, including Syria.

The minister highlighted the growth of the textile and garment industry, particularly the increase in exports to the US market under the Jordan-US Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which he said demonstrates the capacity of local manufacturing and export sectors to access global markets.

Addressing trade indicators, Shehadehhighlighted increased shipping, handling and loading activity at the Port of Aqaba, reflecting expanding commercial and logistical operations and reinforcing Jordan's role as a regional trade hub.

He stressed that Jordan continues to implement structural economic reforms and improve the business environment while addressing regional challenges.

The minister said these efforts are aimed at enhancing competitiveness, broadening the investment base and enabling the Kingdom to capitalise on regional and international opportunities.

Shehadeh outlined several major strategic projects underway, including the National Water Carrier Project, development of the Risha gas field and the Amra City project, as well as initiatives in high-value sectors such as phosphates and potash, railways and transport, infrastructure, energy and logistics.

He said the projects serve as regional connection points and service hubs for neighbouring states.

Shehadeh also pointed to the role of these initiatives in driving economic growth, improving supply chain efficiency, boosting national competitiveness, supporting productive sectors and creating employment opportunities.

The minister stressed the importance of expanding public-private partnerships and cooperation with international financial institutions to secure the necessary funding and expertise.

On the sidelines of the visit, Shehadeh attended several economic meetings organised by the Jordanian Embassy in London, including a seminar hosted by Morgan Stanley and attended by leading global asset managers, including BlackRock, J.P. Morgan, Amundi, PineBridge, Insight and Finisterre.

He also participated in a seminar organised by British Expertise International, which brought together UK companies operating in transport, infrastructure, financial services, consultancy, technology and risk management, including Maersk, KPMG, Crown Agents Bank and Adam Smith International.

The meetings also included a session with Innovate Finance, which represents the UK fintech sector. The session was attended by Chief Executive Janine Hirt and Director of International Partnerships Peter Cunnane and focused on exploring areas of collaboration and leveraging British expertise in fintechdevelopment.

Additionally, Shehadeh participated in a high-level seminar held in partnership with the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment to strengthen engagement with UK and international financial institutions and explore avenues for cooperation.