Expatriate Remittances Rise 14.1% To $2.97B By End-July

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Expatriate remittances to the Kingdom rose by 14.1 per cent during the first seven months of 2026, reaching around $2.97 billion, according to preliminary data released by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ).

The figures showed that incoming remittances in July grew by 13.1 per cent, amounting to $470.2 million.

Remittances from the UAE accounted for the largest share during the seven-month period at 20.9 per cent, followed by the USat 19.3 per cent, Saudi Arabia at 17.7 per cent, Qatar at 10.5 per cent, and Kuwait at 5.5 per cent.

Remittances from other countries accounted for the remaining 26.1 per cent.

On the other hand, outgoing remittances from non-Jordanian workers in the Kingdom increased by 14.4 per cent during the first seven months of 2026, totalling $1.14 billion, following an 8.5 per cent increase in July to reach $167.9 million.

Egypt ranked first among destination countries receiving outgoing remittances, capturing 42.1 per cent of the total, followed by Bangladesh at 11.8 per cent, the Philippines at 4.8 per cent and Yemen at 3.9 per cent.