403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dr. M.A. Farha Builds a Multi-Dimensional Journey Across Law, Leadership, Pageantry and Social Impact
(MENAFN- hindustan scoop) Dr. M.A. Farha has emerged as a multi-disciplinary professional whose journey spans law, national pageantry, fitness advocacy, social leadership, environmental awareness and community development.
Coming from a humble background in Khammam, Farha began her education at Government Girls High School before pursuing Intermediate at Government Women’s College. She subsequently completed her graduation from SSRJ College, MBA from Dare College and LL.B. from Manair College.
Her transition from Telugu-medium education to national and international platforms became particularly visible after her achievements in the Mrs. India platform. She was crowned Mrs. India First Runner-Up 2021 and Mrs. India World Winner 2021, establishing a national platform through which she began promoting messages around women's confidence, leadership and social responsibility.
Beyond pageantry, Dr. Farha has pursued a professional career in law and public service. She serves as a High Court Advocate and Fit India Ambassador, while also holding the role of Swachh Survekshan Ambassador for Khammam Municipal Corporation.
Her social initiatives are channelled through the Faras Welfare Foundation, founded to support programmes covering women empowerment, education, youth leadership, environmental sustainability, health awareness, legal awareness and community development.
Her contributions have received multiple recognitions, including the Nari Shakti Award, Stree Shakti Award, AIWAA, World Changemaker Award and an Honorary Doctorate. She has also been recognised as an Eco-preneur by the Times of India for her sustainability-focused efforts.
Her global engagement includes receiving the Global Changemaker Award at the Global Youth Congress in Thailand, with recognition linked to contributions aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
Dr. Farha describes her journey not simply through titles and awards, but through the opportunities they create to reach wider audiences and encourage positive social participation.
Her career reflects an evolution from education in Khammam to work across professional, social and international platforms, with continued emphasis on women's empowerment, youth development, environmental responsibility and community service.
Coming from a humble background in Khammam, Farha began her education at Government Girls High School before pursuing Intermediate at Government Women’s College. She subsequently completed her graduation from SSRJ College, MBA from Dare College and LL.B. from Manair College.
Her transition from Telugu-medium education to national and international platforms became particularly visible after her achievements in the Mrs. India platform. She was crowned Mrs. India First Runner-Up 2021 and Mrs. India World Winner 2021, establishing a national platform through which she began promoting messages around women's confidence, leadership and social responsibility.
Beyond pageantry, Dr. Farha has pursued a professional career in law and public service. She serves as a High Court Advocate and Fit India Ambassador, while also holding the role of Swachh Survekshan Ambassador for Khammam Municipal Corporation.
Her social initiatives are channelled through the Faras Welfare Foundation, founded to support programmes covering women empowerment, education, youth leadership, environmental sustainability, health awareness, legal awareness and community development.
Her contributions have received multiple recognitions, including the Nari Shakti Award, Stree Shakti Award, AIWAA, World Changemaker Award and an Honorary Doctorate. She has also been recognised as an Eco-preneur by the Times of India for her sustainability-focused efforts.
Her global engagement includes receiving the Global Changemaker Award at the Global Youth Congress in Thailand, with recognition linked to contributions aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
Dr. Farha describes her journey not simply through titles and awards, but through the opportunities they create to reach wider audiences and encourage positive social participation.
Her career reflects an evolution from education in Khammam to work across professional, social and international platforms, with continued emphasis on women's empowerment, youth development, environmental responsibility and community service.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment