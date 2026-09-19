From UAE Gold Hub To Nasdaq: Metra And Goldcoin Labs Open New Chapter In Digital Gold Finance

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Metra Group, GoldCoin Labs Limited (“GoldCoin Labs”) and ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: AUC) (“ATIF” or the“Company”) marked a capital-markets milestone with a bell-ringing celebration attended by international guests at Nasdaq MarketSite, following ATIF's acquisition of GoldCoin Labs.

Through GoldCoin Labs, now wholly owned by ATIF, Metra's gold digital-finance business entered a Nasdaq-listed platform. The approximately US$20 million all-share transaction closed on September 9, 2026, following unanimous board approval and an independent fairness opinion.

“The UAE's role in connecting the global gold supply chain, international trade and financial innovation provides a unique strategic foundation for Metra Gold,” said Shaikh Hamad Radakh.“Today's Nasdaq milestone is an important step in bringing together Metra's gold-industry vision, GoldCoin Labs' digital infrastructure and ATIF's international capital-markets platform. As a shareholder, I have strong confidence in this direction and remain committed to supporting the company's long-term development in gold supply-chain finance and global trade settlement.”

GoldCoin Labs is developing the issuance and related infrastructure for Metra Gold (GOLDM), a tokenized digital representation of physical gold. Each GOLDM token is intended to represent one gram of fine gold meeting London Bullion Market Association Good Delivery requirements and be backed on a 1:1 basis by physical gold. GoldCoin Labs' contemplated business model includes token issuance and redemption, third-party custody of underlying gold, reserve verification, and blockchain-based transfer and settlement.

Metra's broader objective is to explore how Metra Gold may support real financing, trade and settlement across the gold value chain. The UAE, an important global center for gold trading, refining, storage, logistics and re-export, is envisioned as a central hub for gold supply-chain finance and cross-border trade. Potential applications include trade finance supported by gold inventory or gold in transit, working-capital support through refining and delivery cycles, and cross-border B2B settlement.

The acquisition builds on ATIF's digital-asset business exploration since June 2025. The board believes the transaction provides exposure to the growing tokenized real-world asset sector and is expected to further diversify the Company's business and expand potential revenue sources.

For millennia, gold has anchored trust in global commerce. Building on that legacy, the Nasdaq MarketSite celebration marks a new stage for Metra, GoldCoin Labs and ATIF, with the UAE at the center of a broader vision linking gold, digital finance, global trade and capital markets.

Nasdaq-listed since April 2019, ATIF Holdings Limited provides business advisory, M&A planning and financial consulting services.

This release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. GoldCoin Labs' products and services remain subject to applicable regulatory requirements, custody and reserve arrangements, technology development and market adoption. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

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