Medisca Launches Global Peptide Division

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Medisca today announced the launch of, a dedicated global division focused on expanding access to API-grade peptides and building an integrated peptide platform for pharmaceutical and personalized medicine markets worldwide.

The launch represents a significant long-term commitment to peptides, including the expansion of Medisca's portfolio, strategic manufacturing relationships, and the pharmaceutical infrastructure needed to support the category's growth. It also signals Medisca's ambition to become a leading force in the next generation of peptide innovation.

For Medisca, the opportunity is familiar.

More than 35 years ago, the company was founded to help close the gap between the pharmaceutical standards compounders needed and the quality ingredients they could readily access. Today, as peptides emerge as an important area of pharmaceutical innovation and personalized medicine, Medisca sees another defining moment for the industry; one where quality, regulatory responsibility and responsible access will be critical to the category's future.

The category is growing. Medisca intends to help define the standard.

“When I founded Medisca, I saw an opportunity to bring pharmaceutical compounding closer to the standards of traditional pharma by giving compounders better access to API-grade ingredients and holding those ingredients to a higher standard,” said Antonio Dos Santos, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Medisca.“Today, I see a similar opportunity with peptides. We are not entering this space to follow it. We intend to help shape it.”

Defining a higher standard for peptide quality

Medisca's approach begins at the source. The company has selected established manufacturing partners that share its quality-first mindset, prioritizing pharmaceutical experience, demonstrated quality systems, manufacturing expertise, and strong quality and compliance practices.

Medisca will apply established processes for manufacturer qualification, product testing, documentation and supply-chain oversight to the peptide APIs it brings to market. These controls are particularly important for peptides, where manufacturing complexity, characterization, purity, and peptide-related impurities present distinct quality considerations. Medisca is committed to operating within applicable regulatory frameworks and supporting responsible access to peptide APIs.

Building an Integrated Peptide Platform

Medisca Peptides extends beyond API supply, bringing together formulation expertise, compounding technologies and equipment, analytical services, education and technical support.

By connecting these capabilities within one platform, Medisca aims to support healthcare professionals and pharmaceutical partners with both the ingredients and expertise needed to navigate the evolving peptide landscape.

“Healthcare professionals and pharmaceutical partners need confidence in the quality and source of a peptide API, but they also need the expertise and infrastructure to put innovation into practice,” said Charlie Guerini, Chief Commercial Officer of Medisca.“That is what we are building with Medisca Peptides: an integrated platform that brings together a growing API portfolio, carefully selected manufacturing partners, reliable supply and the technical expertise our customers have trusted for decades.”

Shaping the Future of Peptide Innovation

The launch marks the beginning of a broader, multi-year strategy to establish Medisca as a global leader in peptide quality, supply and innovation.

Medisca will expand its peptide API portfolio and strategic manufacturing relationships while investing in the scientific, analytical, formulation, technical and educational capabilities needed to advance opportunities across pharmaceutical and personalized medicine.

Beyond supply, Medisca will take an active leadership role in shaping the future of peptides, advocating for added guardrails, transparency, responsible access and appropriate quality standards while working alongside manufacturers, healthcare professionals and industry stakeholders as science, regulation and clinical practice evolve.

The ambition is clear: to help define the next generation of peptides by bringing together the quality, expertise and integrated solutions needed to advance the category.

Medisca Peptides will begin rolling out across select global markets, with additional portfolio, strategic partnership and capability announcements to follow.

About Medisca

Founded in 1989, Medisca is a leader in personalized medicine and pharmaceutical supply chain solutions, with a vast portfolio of over 2,000 products completed by a library of 10,000+ proprietary and customized medication formulas, expertise and services in pharmaceutical compounding, continuing healthcare education, and analytical testing. Providing finely-tuned solutions to diverse wellness sectors in numerous markets globally, Medisca is bridging the gaps in healthcare and empowering personalized wellness for all. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

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