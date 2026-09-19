Elliptic Launches Its Decode Agent To Answer On-Chain Risk Questions And Shows Its Work

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Elliptic, the global leader in on-chain risk, today launched Decode, an AI agent built on Elliptic's intelligence platform. The Decode agent answers natural-language questions about cryptoasset addresses and their exposure in seconds, and returns the evidence behind every answer.

Compliance and investigations teams need answers to questions nobody planned for. Getting them out of the data is now a specialist skill, so the questions wait for someone who has it, or go unasked. Meanwhile illicit actors move at machine speed, and agents are starting to sit on both sides of a payment.

General-purpose AI assistants can produce an answer. They cannot show where it came from. A fluent response with nothing behind it cannot be put in front of a second-line reviewer, an auditor, or a regulator.

“The market is full of AI that asks to be trusted. That is not good enough when someone asks how you reached a decision,” said Jackson Hull, CTO at Elliptic.“We published the Elliptic Standard last week and said every agentic system has to meet it, starting with ours. The Decode agent meets the standard. If you cannot check an answer, you cannot defend the decision you made on it.”

How it works

The Decode agent changes the starting point. Instead of building a line of inquiry hop by hop, the user types what they want to know, for example:

Who does this address belong to, and what is it exposed to? Show the top stablecoin transfers to sanctioned entities in March 2026. Who are the top counterparties of this exchange by volume over the last six months? How often is a particular stablecoin being used to facilitate scams?

The interaction is conversational. An answer usually raises the next question, and because the context carries, the follow-up does not need restating from scratch. The Decode agent also suggests follow-ups of its own, based on what the data shows. The analyst chooses which to follow.

Not every question needs this, and straightforward lookups were already quick. The Decode agent is more useful on the questions nobody has built a report for. It can also run a single question across a batch of addresses or a set of cases, surfacing shared counterparties, common destinations, and repeat patterns. An analyst would otherwise piece those together one address at a time.

Answers come back with data in ranked tables with a plain-language summary. Each one also carries the query that produced it and shows how the question was interpreted before it ran. Work that took an analyst hours comes back in seconds, and a reviewer can see how it was reached. No black box.

Built to the Elliptic Standard

Last week, Elliptic published the Elliptic Standard, a framework for governing agentic AI in on-chain risk. The Decode agent is the first Elliptic solution built to it.

Model transparency and validation. Thinking Steps accompany every answer, so the method can be examined rather than inferred. The same question against the same data reaches the same conclusion, even where the summary is worded differently.

Human oversight by design. The Decode agent does not close cases and does not choose where an investigation goes. It surfaces the next question, and the analyst decides whether to follow it.

Data quality. Answers run on billions of labeled addresses and the attributed intelligence Elliptic has built since 2013, not simply on raw chain data.

Decode is currently live with government customers and will be available to the private sector later in the year.

About Elliptic

Elliptic is the global leader in on-chain risk, powering real-time compliance at agentic speed. Built for compliance from day one, our platform delivers the most comprehensive blockchain data and intelligence in the industry, combining unrivaled coverage, accuracy, and uptime so that exacting organizations can manage risk, achieve compliance, and power their intelligence operations with confidence.

Founded in 2013, Elliptic is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Washington, D.C., Miami, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Tokyo. To learn more, visit and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

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