H5 Resources Named An Openai Select Partner

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- H5 Resources, a Uganda-based tin producer rebuilding the historic Mwerasandu mine through modern engineering, open operational data, and applied AI, today announced that it has been named an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network.

The OpenAI Partner Network is a global program for partners to build, sell, and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It brings together partners with deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities, and customer relationships while equipping them with resources, enablement, and support to help enterprises adopt OpenAI frontier models and products and turn them into measurable impact.

As an OpenAI Select Partner, H5 Resources will continue working with OpenAI to build, deploy, and scale AI solutions responsibly across its own operations and, where proven, beyond them, getting more useful work from every token and stronger performance per dollar with GPT-5.6, while using ChatGPT Work to turn ambitious goals into finished work.

AI infrastructure depends physically on tin - a primary component of the solder used throughout servers and data-center equipment, and a U.S.-designated critical mineral. H5 Resources stands on both sides: it produces tin at Mwerasandu and uses agentic AI built in-house to improve mine operations.

“We are miners, and mining will always be our focus. Running a modern mine meant building agentic AI solutions across our operations because nothing suitable existed off the shelf for our industry. Working with OpenAI, we can make these systems better and determine which deserve a life of their own as standalone products,” said Igor Silberud, CEO and Co-Founder, H5 Resources.

H5 Resources is both the maker and the first operating user of its AI systems, with Mwerasandu as the proving ground. Since February 2026, an industrial edge agent has supported the mine's IoT layer, processing about 1,300 sensor snapshots a day and retaining records locally through connectivity interruptions. Other systems support operational intelligence, document and data analysis, employee knowledge sharing, and governed multi-model workflows. The company is also developing a memory layer inspired by human memory systems, designed to give AI systems durable, structured recall across long-running operational data flows, with applications beyond mining.

Looking ahead, H5 Resources will invest in AI training, technical enablement, and delivery capability while using AI to improve efficiency, operational discipline, and resilience through mining cycles. As AI infrastructure increases demand for responsibly sourced tin, the company expects its mining and AI work to keep converging. H5 Resources operates its Ugandan-licensed chain-of-custody system under the ICGLR framework, aligned with OECD due-diligence guidance.

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About H5 Resources

H5 Resources is a tin producer operating the Mwerasandu mine in Ntungamo District, south-west Uganda. More at .

Editor's note: first published 17 August 2026 at.

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