STRONG Pilates Strengthens Middle East Presence With Saudi Arabia Expansion Announces Master Franchise Partnership With...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- STRONG Pilates, the global fitness franchise known for its unique blend of Pilates, cardio, and strength training, has announced a major Master Franchise Agreement with Saudi Arabian franchise operator Healthpreneurs. The firm will lead STRONG's expansion across the Middle East, marking a key milestone in STRONG's global growth strategy.

Led by experienced business and wellness operator Turki Alnowaiser - who also serves as Managing Partner at investment firm Nakhla Ventures - Healthpreneurs will draw on its extensive experience in capital raising and sports sector investment to deliver a commitment of 21 locations over a 10-year term. This will commence with five corporate-owned studios, including three launching from 2026 across Jeddah and Riyadh, before scaling through sub-franchising across the region.

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of STRONG Pilates, Michael Ramsey, said:

“We've had our eye on Saudi Arabia for a while, but a market like this only works with the right operator on the ground. Consumers here are moving towards specialised, experience-led fitness, which is exactly where STRONG sits. Our Rowformer and Bikeformer put Pilates, strength and cardio into one 45-minute class, and that suits a market that wants more from its training time. Turki and the Healthpreneurs team understand that shift and have the capability to scale behind it. We're starting with corporate-owned studios in Jeddah and Riyadh to get the experience right, then opening up to sub-franchisees. Twenty-one locations is our floor, not our ceiling.”

The rollout aligns with Saudi Arabia's rapidly growing health and wellness market, underpinned by the government's Vision 2030 initiative aimed at boosting public health and sports participation.

Managing Partner at Nakhla Ventures and lead of Healthpreneurs, Turki Alnowaiser, said:

“Sport is a central pillar and strategic driver of Saudi Vision 2030, and hosting the AFC Asian Cup in 2027 and the FIFA World Cup in 2034 further underscores the Kingdom's deep commitment to sports. Saudi Arabia is also a double-digit growth market for fitness and Pilates, with two major sports companies having gone public over the past decade, a clear signal of the sector's momentum and investor confidence.

“Healthpreneurs' decision to bring STRONG Pilates to Saudi Arabia reflects its conviction in the long-term growth of the Kingdom's fitness and wellness sector. As the market shifts towards more specialised, experience-led concepts, STRONG Pilates brings a proven international model that is well aligned with evolving consumer preferences. With continued investment in sports and wellness under Vision 2030, we see a strong opportunity to establish and scale the brand in Saudi Arabia.”

Entering Saudi Arabia extends STRONG's Middle East presence, with successful studios already operating in Jumeirah, Dubai, and Saar, Bahrain.

It also builds on STRONG's global momentum following its recent announcement of expansion plans into Central and Eastern Europe, further strengthening its international footprint of 130 operating studios across 14 countries including the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, South Korea, Dubai, and Bahrain.

For further information about STRONG Pilates, visit strongpilates href="" rel="nofollow" co.

ABOUT STRONG Pilates

Co-founded in 2019 by Michael Ramsey and Mark Armstrong, STRONG Pilates is an Australian-founded fitness format that combines Pilates with cardio and strength training via the exclusive Rowformer and Bikeformer (a Reformer with a rower or bike attached).

Designed for longevity in training, STRONG offers a low-impact, high-intensity full-body workout, which has been embraced by over 57,000 members worldwide. The fitness franchise has seen incredible growth over the past year, with 130 operating studios across 14 countries and a further 200 confirmed to open.

ABOUT Healthpreneurs

Healthpreneurs is a Saudi Arabian franchise and investment operator dedicated to bringing leading international health and wellness concepts to the region. Led by Turki Alnowaiser - an experienced business leader and Managing Partner at Nakhla Ventures - the group combines deep expertise in business management, capital growth, and sports technology with a strong commitment to supporting the health and wellness objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

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