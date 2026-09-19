IFF Launches Omni-Bostm PHY To Help Dairy Producers Get More Value From Feed

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- IFF (NYSE: IFF) - a global leader in flavors, fragrances and health and biosciences - today announced the launch of Omni-BosTM PHY, a novel phytase enzyme designed specifically for dairy cattle. The technology helps producers improve nutrient utilization and feed efficiency by unlocking nutrients already present in feed, enabling cows to derive greater value from existing feed ingredients. Omni-BosTM PHY will initially launch in the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific regions.

“We believe the future of dairy nutrition is helping cows receive more value from the nutrients in their feed,” said Regina Cortada, vice president, Animal Nutrition & Health for IFF Health & Biosciences.“Our research challenged the long-held assumption that dairy cows fully utilize the phytate contained in feed. We found that phytate breakdown is often incomplete, leaving valuable nutrients unavailable to the animal. Omni-Bos PHY was developed to unlock those nutrients and help producers improve feed efficiency, support sustainability goals and increase profitability.”

Global milk production is projected to grow 2% annually over the coming decade, increasing pressure on producers to improve productivity while managing feed costs and sustainability targets. Feed remains one of the largest expenses in dairy production, making nutrient efficiency a critical opportunity for producers seeking to improve profitability and performance.

Phytate - a naturally occurring compound found in many feed ingredients - can bind nutrients and reduce their availability to the animal. While phytase technology has been widely used in poultry and swine production for decades, its effectiveness in dairy cattle has historically been limited.

“Traditional phytase enzymes were not designed to withstand the unique digestive conditions of dairy cattle,” said Ester Vinyeta, innovation director, Animal Nutrition & Health for IFF Health & Biosciences.“Omni-Bos PHY was specifically developed for ruminants and is designed to remain active where it can unlock nutrients that would otherwise remain inaccessible. This enables dairy producers to extract more nutritional value from existing feed ingredients while reducing nutrient losses.”

By helping cows utilize more of the protein, phosphorus and minerals already present in feed, Omni-BosTM PHY can reduce reliance on supplemental phosphorus and protected amino acids while supporting the use of alternative protein sources. The result is improved feed efficiency, lower feed costs and reduced nitrogen and phosphorus excretion.

The enzyme is suitable for use in concentrates, premixes and total mixed rations and has been evaluated extensively throughout product development. In one study, Omni-BosTM PHY decreased undegraded phytate in the abomasum by approximately 70% compared with a control diet. Additional studies in lactating dairy cows demonstrated that Omni-BosTM PHY:

Improved phosphorus and phytate digestibility Reduced nitrogen and phosphorus excretion Increased digestibility of nutrients including crude protein and calcium

Collectively, these findings demonstrate Omni-BosTM PHY's ability to improve nutrient utilization and help dairy producers maximize the value of every ton of feed while supporting more sustainable production systems.

To learn more about Omni-Bos PHY, visit

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