Thales Unveils Hexaforce: AI-Powered, Sovereign Command And Control For NATO And Allied Nations

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Thales, a global leader in advanced technologies across Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber & Digital, has announced the launch of HexaForce, its next-generation AI-enhanced multi-domain command and control (C2) system. Purpose-built to support national sovereignty, HexaForce provides a rapid, battle-tested response to the massive growth in operational data and the accelerating pace of conflicts.

“Some armed forces require a dedicated data platform, while others need operational cross-domain interfaces to link up with allies and complete their systems, or faster multi-domain command functions leveraging state-of-the-art artificial intelligence. With HexaForce, Thales provides a sovereign solution tailored to each of these operational needs, setting a new benchmark in multi-domain C2 for NATO and allied nations amidst rising high-intensity conflicts.” - Christophe Salomon, Executive Vice-President, Secure Communications and Information Systems, Thales

1. A Multi-Domain Command and Control System

HexaForce operates seamlessly across all operational domains: land, air, sea, cyber, electromagnetic spectrum, space, and information operations. Featuring a resilient, distributed architecture, this platform orchestrates existing systems across national armed forces and coalitions to accelerate decision-making and secure operational advantage at every level of command.

2. Enhanced Capabilities Driven by cortAIx AI

HexaForce harnesses the artificial intelligence capabilities of cortAIx, Thales' dedicated AI accelerator, which brings together 800 engineers and data scientists working in close alignment with the Group's defence experts.

By integrating cutting-edge Large Language Models (LLMs) and agentic AI, HexaForce delivers tangible gains for operators across every phase of a mission:

Shorter planning cycles Richer operational picture awareness Real-time sharing and consolidation of tactical and operational situational pictures Accelerated decision-making Enhanced effector allocation Optimised in-the-field maintenance and support.

By leveraging AI, HexaForce dramatically scales up data processing and operational intelligence. It automates the analysis, correlation, and prioritisation of massive data streams from military, open-source and civilian origins, significantly boosting military agility and tempo. Live trial phases are currently paving the way for full-scale deployment, targeting an increase in capacity from 100 to 1,000 targets processed per day.

This operational superiority draws directly on operational feedback from Artemis-a data-centric platform deployed with the French Ministry of Armed Forces since 2023, which has proven its capability in multi-source data processing and AI scaling.

3. Seamless Integration from Tactical to Strategic Levels

HexaForce is currently the only market solution capable of orchestrating all assets across armed forces and coalition partners, spanning strategic commanders down to tactical units. It relies on a distributed data network designed to remain resilient even under severely degraded communications conditions.

4. Open and Interoperable Architecture

HexaForce combines a core software platform with multi-domain command applications. Built on open-source standards, its open and interoperable architecture has been rigorously tested, notably during the NATO CWIX 2026 exercise. This design ensures full sovereign control over incoming and outgoing data feeds without requiring data exposure.

HexaForce natively supports Data-Centric Security (DCS) and Federated Mission Networking (FMN) standards. Unlike closed, proprietary systems, it enables nations to integrate their chosen technology partners within a controlled, modular environment-delivering maximum operational performance alongside full national sovereignty. As an open, multi-domain solution, HexaForce provides complete C2 capabilities, including seamless connectivity with legacy systems provided by third-party vendors.

5. Co-developed with Frontline Forces

HexaForce is an agile milestone in military software development, built using short feedback loops alongside armed forces to continuously integrate end-user requirements at every stage.