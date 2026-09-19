Ant International Launches Industry's First Full-Stack AI-Native Solutions For Payment, Account, FX, Treasury And Growth...

(BUSINESS WIRE )--In an industry first, Ant International launched a full stack of AI-native solutions for payment, account, FX, treasury and growth operations for global businesses.

The AI-native product suite is built on a 2-layered security architecture, and our 2 proprietary foundation models: a payment foundation model (Antom 3-in-1 Transformer), and a time-series transformer (TST) forecasting model for FX and liquidity (FalconTST).

Underpinning the FinAI stack are also 2 major pillars for payment interoperability for the AI era: our Agentic Mobile Protocol (AMP) and a blockchain-based wholesale settlement platform (WhaleRTP).

This round of sweeping product upgrade aims to support all businesses with an AI action plan to complete two critical tasks:

Excelling in existing tasks with greater efficiency with comprehensive AI tools; and Deploying end-to-end agentic capabilities to maximise future growth.

“The future fintech leader delivers two things: a future-ready trust infrastructure and foundational FinAI models that combine complex types of deep data and rich domain expertise, and a full stack of connected AI-native solutions across payment, account, FX, treasury and growth operations that prepare them for today and the fully agentised future," said Peng Yang, CEO of Ant International, to over 1,100 executives at the company's annual VOYAGE merchant event in Shanghai.

Under Antom, Ant International's merchant payment service, 89.5% of merchants have already deployed AI agents. 81.4% of payment tasks were aided by AI. Clients are also demanding more connected fintech solutions beyond payment to tackle the increasing complexities of their global operation.

Ant International offers cross-border digital payment, account, treasury management and credit tech solutions to global merchants across 4 business pillars: Alipay+, Antom, WorldFirst and Bettr.

Building on a mobile payment network of 53 digital wallets and 10 national QR schemes, Ant International links 150 million global merchants to over 2 billion consumer accounts. Clients include top-tier global e-commerce, digital & entertainment (D&E), OTA platforms and industry leaders as well as fastest-growing SMEs in emerging markets. Daily average transactions exceed 25 million across 210 markets.

Technology Foundations

Unique Payment Foundation Model: The Antom 3-in-1 Transformer

The industry's only payment foundation model that simultaneously processes three types of core data - sequential (behavior over time), tabular (structured records), and graph (relationships between users, entities, and devices). Built on 10 billion+ parameters, Antom 3-in-1 Transformer processes 90T of data annually. Cross-modality attention mechanism combines in one unified architecture capabilities for fraud detection, scam prevention, abuse prevention, and payment success rate optimisation. Among the leading LLM clients for our newly launched subscription service, chargeback rate dropped by as much as 87%.

Pioneering FX and Liquidity Forecast Model: FalconTST

A first of its kind, FalconTST is an advanced large-scale model built on data across finance, retail, energy, travel and other economic sectors to deliver more accurate and dynamic forecasting of FX exposures and cash flows to optimise liquidity management and risk control. Backed by over 8.5 billion parameters, the model has proven capable of achieving over 93% accuracy in FX and cashflow forecasting, cutting corporate FX hedging and allocation costs by 30% to 60% in real-world cases.

2-Layered Security Architecture

On top of the Antom 3-in-1 Transformer, we build another security layer - a second Shield - with

A dynamic know-your-agent ( KYA) framework built with our Alipay+ Agentic Mobile Protocol (AMP) connecting mobile wallet networks to agentic transactions; and AgentSafePay, the industry's only security product that offers a fund-back guarantee against losses from agent-specific risks.

Alipay+ Agentic Mobile Protocol (AMP)

The Alipay+ Agentic Mobile Protocol is an open payment protocol built for digital wallets, super apps, smart devices, and other mobile interfaces to enable payments by AI agents.

Since its launch in April 2026, 10 Alipay+ wallet partners and 7 acquirers now supports AMP in Phase 1. In addition to AgentSafePay and our KYA architecture as its pillars, key features of AMP include:

End-to-end agentic transactions across devices: No need to switch apps or change payment habits across mobile AI interfaces like smartphones and AR glasses. Faster agent integration cuts steps required to link a payment agent to a wallet by 50%. Clear boundaries of permissions for users to authorise the task, not hand over the account, with real-time visibility and control of agents. High-frequency nano-grade agent-to-agent (A2A) settlement mechanism enables automated, ultra-small transactions as tiny as $0.000001 between AI agents. A collaborative framework for KYA interoperability with Mastercard and Visa to build interoperable agent-security standards.

Blockchain-based Wholesale Settlement Platform: WhaleRTP

A next-gen treasury management solution that optimises liquidity management while enabling seamless interoperability across blockchain assets from 23 leading financial institutions. In 2025, WhaleRTP processed 45% of Ant International's cross-border volume, reducing working capital requirements by 60% and boosting interest income by 23%.

Full-Stack, AI-Native Solutions across Global Payment, Account, FX, Treasury and Growth Operations

AI-Native Global Payment

Built on the payment foundation model, Antom Autopilot handles the entire merchant payment lifecycle in a single conversational window, from onboarding, integration, orchestration, risk protection, revenue recovery, to troubleshooting, financial analysis and reconciliation, and new market expansion.

In real cases, Antom Autopilot cut lead time to first transaction from days to minutes. Merchants using AI integration quadrupled in last 12 months. By the end of 2026, 95% of merchants are expected to onboard new payment methods within 1 hour.

Antom SmartDispute, which advises on full dispute management and appeal strategies, drives average dispute success rate from 24.5% to 41.8%. The fully automated Antom AutoDispute is also available.

Other key AI payment products include:

Antom Revenue Booster

A payment optimisation tool for card payments. Enables smart routing, retries failed payments at the right time or through a better path, and sorts payment options to drive checkout conversion.

Antom EasySafePay

Payment optimisation tool for mobile wallets. Customers complete the entire payment journey on the merchant checkout page, reducing the need for redirection to a wallet app.

Antom Shield

Applies Ant International's Double-Shields security framework for (1) protection against existing fraud, scam, and abuse risks amplified by AI, and (2) defense against agentic-specific risks with our KYA framework and Antom AgentSafePay.

Antom AgentSafePay

An industry first, AgentSafePay provides 100% fund guarantee against losses arising from intent misinterpretation, malicious prompt injection or other agent-specific risks.

Antom Connect

One-click payment solution upgraded to be agent-native, tokenising user information for faster checkout across different merchants and agents.

Antom Agentic Payments

An agent-native payment solution supporting mainstream protocols and global payment methods.

It solves 3 challenges of integrating payments into agentic environments: (1) different integration techniques beyond traditional SDKs, (2) changing new business rules and protocols, and (3) existing payment methods not compatible with agents.

AI-Native Global Account

In partnership with Antom and Bettr, WorldFirst, our flagship global account brand, provides AI-native onboarding, payment, account management and treasury services for both enterprises and SMEs.

Within WorldFirst for Enterprise, merchants and e-platforms use our autopilots to

complete Compliance & eKYC/KYB processes in supervised agentic workflow for smooth onboarding; conduct payment management, fraud defense and chargeback control; and apply AI FX and treasury tools to lower FX costs and drive more efficient liquidity and settlement

Wyn is a natural-language AI agent that manages the account workflow for SMEs. Merchants open accounts and apply for virtual or physical World Card supporting 17 currencies with a single command. Other value-adding features include:

A2A Supplier Connections

Secure and ready connection to agents of other service providers for ads, logistics, tax, marketing and compliance operations, such as balance checks and top-ups, all via a single interface.

Smart Liquidity Management

AI-powered dynamic business analytics and liquidity advisory on risks, opportunities and action items based on a tailored dashboard of real-time data, trends and market signals.

AI-Native Global FX & Treasury

The AI FX and treasury suite, embodied in WorldFirst for Enterprise Treasury Autopilot, helps enterprises tackle fragmentation of cash visibility, imbalance of liquidity and FX fluctuations. Merchants are able to see and forecast current and future cash positions, optimize liquidity, manage FX risks, and make smarter global payout decisions. Core products include World Map, Falcon Forecast, Whale Pooling, Falcon FX, and World Payout.

World Map

A dashboard for dynamic, unified visibility of cash positions across markets, banks, currencies and accounts, refreshed every 30 minutes.

Falcon Forecast

Powered by Falcon TST, and built into the World Map, Falcon Forecast predicts cash flow, liquidity and FX positions for next minutes to months, helping treasury teams plan ahead.

Falcon FX

AI FX solutions for risk control and revenue protection consisting of two primary products: Falcon Dynamic Pricing: Enables local-currency pricing with dynamic markups based on business-relevant parameters. Falcon Smart Hedging: Monitors FX positions and recommends hedging strategies with transparent and auditable reasoning.

Whale Pooling

Built on Whale RTP's global real-time connectivity, Whale Pooling enables instant funds operations. It draws on Falcon Forecast, real-time decisioning and embedded governance to determine when, where and how much to move, within customers' defined policies and controls. Same-day settlement rate exceeds 98%.

World Payout

Uses intelligent decisioning to evaluate cost, success rate, speed, risk and other factors to identify the optimal payout route, with transparent and explainable reasoning.

WorldFirst for Enterprise Account for Agent (AFA )

The world's first truly agentic account for businesses, built on KYA-enabled smart contracts, full-chain security control, dynamic monitoring and intervention, and a feedback mechanism for continuous agent tuning.

AI-Native Global Growth Solutions

Across our services, agentic tools help merchants in market expansion, multi-channel promotion, subscription, billing, and tax filing support. AI also powers more targeted and efficient credit and financing products for SMEs and consumers.

Antom Billing and Antom Tax

Covering subscription, metering, automatic invoice generation, tax monitoring, filing support, and reporting across multiple jurisdictions, as well as multi-platform campaigning and marketing.

Antom Agentic Commerce Hub

Enabling instant integration and distribution of product catalogs across multiple third-party agentic platforms.

Antom Shopping Agent

A plug-and-play solution enabling direct-to-consumer agentic shopping experiences. White-label options available for enterprise customers. Plug-ins are live on two leading online store-building platforms, with API connectivity and support for additional platforms coming soon.

A+Rewards

Now upgraded as an AI-powered growth engine built on Alipay+ network, connecting merchants to over 30 AI and e-commerce platforms for one-click campaign distribution and customer acquisition. In recent e-commerce platform cases, Cross-channel AI marketing drove 41% annual user growth.

Bettr AI Credit Engine

Embedded finance solutions for partners to offer AI-enhanced multi-scenario credit services for SMEs. Deploying credit strategy takes minutes rather than weeks with dynamic risk assessment and instant lending decisions. Helping 49 institutions in 28 markets provide access to over 100 million users, especially MSMEs.

Bettr Global Credit

Smart funding solutions tailored to SMEs across multiple business scenarios, with credit decisions in as fast as 1 minute. Powered by Bettr AI Credit Engine for automated credit decisioning and real-time risk management, it helps merchants access flexible funding to support operations and business growth.

These products are being rolled out in fall and winter 2026 to global markets. Ask your Ant International contact or reach us at:

Alipay+:

WorldFirst:

Antom:

Bettr:

About Ant International

Ant International helps businesses to thrive through a full stack of AI-native payment, account, foreign exchange, treasury and growth solutions, underpinned by our trusted foundation models, security architecture, blockchain RTP platform and a world-leading mobile payment ecosystem. We drive relentless innovation to bring inclusive growth for merchants and communities of all sizes, today and tomorrow. To learn more, visit .

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