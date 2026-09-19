MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--International human rights lawyer Jared Genser and Lanny J. Davis, who has close ties to two former US presidents and a worldwide reputation for defending those under attack with lies and smears, and for repairing the damage done to their reputations, have joined the legal and advocacy team supporting Cambodian businessman Yim Leak, Seiden Law LLP, which serves as Yim Leak's chief global counsel, announced today. Their first move is to hold the Thai government accountable, framing its conduct as either complicit in or willfully blind to a sustained smear campaign against Yim.

Genser is Managing Director of Perseus Strategies, an international law firm. Over more than two decades, he has served as pro bono counsel to five Nobel Peace Prize laureates. The New York Times has referred to him as "The Extractor" for his work freeing political prisoners worldwide.

Genser's decision to support Yim Leak's team comes as the businessman faces an asset freeze exceeding 20 billion baht (more than USD 600 million) tied to a single currency exchange transaction of $150,000, a matter his legal team maintains has been mischaracterized in Thai media reporting.

"I have reviewed the facts of this case closely, and what I see is an unexplained level of enforcement that is wildly disproportionate to the underlying transaction," said Genser. "When a routine currency exchange leads to a freeze of this scale, when primary KYC responsibility properly sits with the regulated exchange rather than the end recipient, and when a six-year-old's savings account is drawn into proceedings with threats of detention, these are the kinds of due process questions the international community should be asking. I'm joining this effort because those questions deserve answers."

Genser's involvement adds an internationally recognized voice to a case that has drawn growing attention from investors, legal observers, and human rights advocates watching Thailand's use of its anti-money laundering and forfeiture powers.

Robert Seiden, founder of Seiden Law LLP and Yim Leak's chief global counsel, has represented a broad range of high-profile domestic and international clients across corporate, litigation, and reputational matters, including prior work for the Trump Organization.

Lanny J. Davis, an internationally renowned media spokesperson and defender of high-profile and private individuals targeted by reputational smears, who advised both Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, has joined Mr. Genser.

"We are looking closely at the Thai government's complicity, and indeed willful blindness, in allowing a Thailand-based clique to engage in a sustained campaign of lies and smears against Mr. Yim," said Davis, a globally recognized human rights advocate and former White House Special Counsel to the President. "Conduct like this raises serious human rights concerns." He added, "We will investigate, expose, and prosecute anyone who continues to abuse the media and governments for their own benefit."

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink