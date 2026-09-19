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FAB Ranked #1 in Inaugural TIME and Statista Arabia’s Top Companies 2026 Ranking
(MENAFN- Edelman) FAB Ranked #1 in Inaugural TIME and Statista Arabia’s Top Companies 2026 Ranking
Abu Dhabi, 18 September 2026: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s global bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, has been ranked #1 in TIME’s inaugural Arabia’s Top Companies of 2026 list, published in partnership with Statista, a leading international provider of market and consumer data and rankings.
The ranking recognises the top 200 companies across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, assessing them based on employee satisfaction, revenue growth in recent years and sustainability transparency. Among the companies featured, banking and finance was the most represented sector, accounting for 15.5% of the list.
The recognition follows a strong first half of 2026 for FAB, with net profit reaching AED 10.73 billion and total assets of AED 1.41 trillion, alongside continued growth across its international franchise and key businesses.
FAB has continued to strengthen its position across innovation and sustainable finance. In September, the Bank became the first in the Middle East and Africa to complete live USD transactions at scale through Swift’s Ledger MVP, using tokenized deposits. FAB also became the first MENA bank to join the UN Sustainable Blue Economy Finance Principles and established an AED 100 billion blue finance target, building on AED 395 billion in sustainable and transition financing facilitated as of H1 2026.
Together, these developments reflect FAB’s continued focus on delivering sustainable growth, strengthening its international franchise and investing in the capabilities that support its clients and the UAE’s ambitions.
-ENDS-
Abu Dhabi, 18 September 2026: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s global bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, has been ranked #1 in TIME’s inaugural Arabia’s Top Companies of 2026 list, published in partnership with Statista, a leading international provider of market and consumer data and rankings.
The ranking recognises the top 200 companies across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, assessing them based on employee satisfaction, revenue growth in recent years and sustainability transparency. Among the companies featured, banking and finance was the most represented sector, accounting for 15.5% of the list.
The recognition follows a strong first half of 2026 for FAB, with net profit reaching AED 10.73 billion and total assets of AED 1.41 trillion, alongside continued growth across its international franchise and key businesses.
FAB has continued to strengthen its position across innovation and sustainable finance. In September, the Bank became the first in the Middle East and Africa to complete live USD transactions at scale through Swift’s Ledger MVP, using tokenized deposits. FAB also became the first MENA bank to join the UN Sustainable Blue Economy Finance Principles and established an AED 100 billion blue finance target, building on AED 395 billion in sustainable and transition financing facilitated as of H1 2026.
Together, these developments reflect FAB’s continued focus on delivering sustainable growth, strengthening its international franchise and investing in the capabilities that support its clients and the UAE’s ambitions.
-ENDS-
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