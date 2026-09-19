Why USD/INR's Move Above 96.00 Is Losing Momentum
What may prove fascinating to some technical traders of the USD/INR is that current values are below yesterday's sustained highs which stayed near the 95.0000 to 96.0000 vicinity as financial institutions positioned themselves ahead of the Fed's FOMC Statement and decision. While the Fed certainly showed it is intent on trying to fight inflation yesterday, it appears financial institutions have reacted to yesterday's U.S central bank drama by becoming more sedate. Yes, the USD/INR is back within its higher ratios and now day traders need to try and figure out where sentiment will traverse in the short and near-term, this as larger players may be considering their mid-term outlooks.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewHigher US Treasury Yields Continue to Support USD/INRVery few traders of the USD/INR will be overly excited that the currency pair went over the 96.0000 mark early this morning. The upwards momentum in the currency pair – even in the midst of a slightly sideways track recently – has a long standing trajectory which has not changed and is likely not going to change anytime soon.This is because of factors that India faces from a myriad of complex reasons, including the recent inclusion of stronger Indian Rupee outflows and turned into USD for investment purposes as folks seek higher yielding U.S Treasuries. Retail traders with the ability to pursue the USD/INR need to put bias to the side and remember why they are wagering – to try and make profits.USD/INR Price ChartUSD/INR Volatility Rises as Traders Assess 95.95Trading the USD/INR remains a tricky business for small speculators. Volumes remain illiquid at times and thus cause sudden bursts of momentum which are hard to explain. However, the constant climb upwards in the currency pair remains attractive. However, reversals lower and consideration that the USD/INR may be considered to be in overbought territory has been seen even during today's trading which is maintaining an upwards trajectory. Confused? Do not be. Intraday reversals and the psychology of the USD/INR makes it speculative difficult to trade. However the push upwards to yesterday's higher terrain may signal this is where financial institutions are comfortable, which may open the door for pursuit of the 95.9500 level in the near-term viable/INR Sentiment Remains Unsettled After the Fed DecisionPrice velocity in the USD/INR has been ripe since Tuesday and this is likely to remain a storyline going into tomorrow. Financial institutions are now reevaluating their stances after the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike yesterday. The Middle East saga also remain a focal point regarding higher energy costs and its effects on the Indian economy. Opening the door for swift sentiment shifts today and tomorrow as a balance is sought in the USD/INR.USD/BRL Short Term Outlook:Current Resistance: 95.9120Current Support: 95.8800High Target: 95.9650Low Target: 95.8670Ready to trade our analysis of the USD/INR? Here is our list of the best Forex brokers in India worth reviewing.
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