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Platinum Signal 17/09: Buyers Watch Fed And Yields (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Potential signal:
- I am buying Platinum on a break of the $1826 level in the futures contract, with a $10 stop loss, and a $18 target. Platinum continues to be a grinder of a market, but with the Fed coming out with an interest rate decision today, it could start picking up momentum.
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