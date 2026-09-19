USD/BRL: Why The Post-Fed Calm May Not Last
Looking for some upside price action the USD/BRL may feel logical, but Monday's highs and yesterday's attempted bullish tracks may prove to be resistance levels technically that see more pushback. Having touched higher territory in recent weeks and the rather strong demonstration of selling pressure afterwards may show Brazilian financial institutions have positioned themselves well for the near-term. Tests are certainly coming of the existing price realm, but it will likely hold onto known values.-pimg- src= data-src= class="img-responsive center LazyLoading" lazy=loading alt=image>USD/BRL Price Chart: Hinting at Key LevelsBrazil's Election Becomes the Next USD/BRL FocusCurrent conditions in the broad market remain potentially dynamic. However, yesterday's Federal Reserve interest rate hike may have created a pathway for financial institutions to position themselves ahead of the public announcement and then react with selling after outlooks were confirmed. Today's opening in the USD/BRL will prove worthwhile to watch for small traders because it is likely to express some early pressure points and then could produce a rather durable range afterwards. Now that the Fed decision is out of the way, financial institutions in Brazil will start focusing more on the upcoming election season which might create cautious ranges in play for wagers by speculators to Watch in USD/BRLThe market's ability to remain near its recent range is likely to keep attention on the nearby 5.1560 resistance and 5.1430 support areas. A move beyond either boundary may reveal whether post-Fed stability is becoming more durable or whether broader dollar sentiment and Brazil-specific uncertainty are beginning to exert greater influence. The wider areas near 5.1810 and 5.1280 provide context for how far the pair could travel if the current balance gives way Risk Sentiment Could Test USD/BRL's Current StabilityShort and near-term trading in the USD/BRL leading into the weekend will now rely on existing risk sentiment via global markets. USD strength which has developed over the past handful of days may remain evident, but there is a definite chance that financial institutions that had braced for an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve could turn more aggressive now that policy has become somewhat clearer. Which sets the stage for reactions in the USD/BRL which will correlate to broad Forex sentiment.
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