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AUD/CAD Signal 18/09: Buy Above 1.0000, Target 1.0300
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Pending Buy Signal:
- I am a buyer above 1.00 with a stop at 0.99 and a target of 1.03. The Aussie continues to see buyers against the Canadian dollar, as the interest rate differential continues. The RBA is still in focus and still in play, while the Bank of Canada might be somewhat ambivalent.
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