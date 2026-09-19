GBP/JPY Forecast 18/09: ¥206 Support Key To Bullish Outlook
Overall, I think this is a scenario where the interest rate differential will continue to be a driver of this pair higher eventually. But we need to get through the Bank of Japan first, and we also need to see whether or not they blink. If they blink or sound like they are not completely dedicated to raising rates on a relatively steady basis, that could work against the value of the yen.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewHolding this pair to the upside also pays you at the end of every day, and I think that is something that cannot be argued. It does not mean that it has to rally now, but I will be watching how it behaves after the announcement for the first few hours. If we can stay above ¥206, I think that is a good sign.Begin trading our daily forecasts and analysis. Here is a list of Forex brokers in Japan to work with.
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