CAD/JPY Forecast 18/09: 110.50 Support, 112.00 Resistance
That makes quite a bit of difference in how this particular trade pays and plays out, as money will flow to Canada for that petroleum. This is a market that has been stuck in a 150-pip range over the last couple of weeks, and I'll be watching to see if it can maintain that, with the ¥110.50 level on the bottom offering support and the ¥112 level on the top offering resistance.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe 50-day EMA is getting fairly close to crossing below the 200-day EMA, kicking off the so-called death cross, but that's an indicator that is quite often late to the party. This is all going to be about the press conference in Tokyo.Begin trading our daily forecasts and analysis. Here is a list of Forex brokers in Japan to work with.
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