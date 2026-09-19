AUD/USD: Is The Post-Fed Decline Starting To Fade?
Since topping out earlier this month, the pair has trended lower within a falling wedge, a chart pattern that signals a potential bullish reversal upon a breakout above the formation's upper trendline. Indeed, the price has broken above the pattern and downward sloping 50 moving average in early trade on Friday, favoring further bullish price action. It's also worth noting that the relative strength index (RSI) has climbed toward overbought territory, indicating improving momentum.-pimg- src= data-src= class="img-responsive center LazyLoading" lazy=loading alt=image>AUD/USD Price ChartKey AUD/USD Levels That May Test the Emerging RecoveryAn initial breakout above the falling wedge could see the pair climb to around 0.7145. This location roughly aligns with the closely-watched 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level and a horizontal line that connects several peaks and troughs on the chart stretching back to the August 24 swing low.Buying above this level may trigger a move toward the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level around 0.7180. Traders who have opened long positions at lower prices could look for profit-taking opportunities in this area near the prominent August 21 and September 11 peaks.A decisive close above this level would open the door for the price to retest the 0.7205 level. This location finds a confluence of overhead resistance near the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level and a trendline linking a series of corresponding price action on the chart between late August and early September AUD/USD Support Area That Keeps the Recovery IntactRenewed selling could see the pair retest its recent low around 0.7085. Buyers may step up to the plate in this location near the start of the Fibonacci grid and the falling wedge pattern's lower trendline Could Strengthen or Weaken the AUD/USD Recovery CaseWhile the Greenback remains well supported driven by the Fed's recent hawkish policy pivot, the technicals indicate the AUD/USD's recent retracement may be nearing its competition. Friday's chart breakout above a falling wedge pattern aligns with growing expectations for up to three more domestic rate hikes in coming months.Sources:
Ready to trade our analysis of the AUD/USD? Here is our list of the best Forex brokers worth checking out.EURUSD Chart by TradingView
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment