Why Gold Is Back Near The 4,500 Barrier
The 200-day EMA is acting as a short-term floor. If Gold breaks below this week's lows, however, the market could drift lower toward the prior uptrend line. That is the key downside scenario to monitor.-pimg- src= data-src= class="img-responsive center LazyLoading" lazy=loading alt=image>Gold Price ChartYields Still Create a HeadwindGold will continue to pay close attention to the bond market. Elevated interest rates remain a headwind, because they increase the appeal of yield-bearing assets relative to holding metal.The 10-year Treasury yield is particularly important. If it can remain below 5%, that could give Gold some breathing room. A renewed push higher in yields, on the other hand, would make it more difficult for the metal to sustain any rally and the Dollar Matter TooHeadlines from the Middle East remain another major consideration. Traders should not automatically assume that geopolitical tension will send Gold higher. If energy-inflation fears push yields upward, the reaction can be more complicated than a simple flight to safety.The U.S. dollar is equally important. Gold and the dollar can rise together, so the reason behind dollar strength matters. A move driven by interest-rate differentials, including flows in pairs such as USD/CHF, is different from a broad rush into the dollar for safety.For now, Gold looks capable of staging a showdown near 4,500. The path will remain noisy, with yields, the dollar, and geopolitical developments all competing to dictate the next move.
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