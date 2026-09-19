Flottman Company Expands Print Production Capacity With Installation Of Heidelberg SM 102-2-P Press

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky., Sept. 17, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Flottman Company, a family-owned legacy printing business established in 1921, announced the strategic addition of a Heidelberg SM 102-2-P offset press to its Northern Kentucky manufacturing facility. Installed in December 2025, the new press significantly expands overall production capacity and modernizes operational workflow through advanced automation to support client demand throughout the Greater Cincinnati region and nationwide.







Image caption: Flottman Company's new Heidelberg SM 102-2-P in production at the Crestview Hills facility, running sheets up to 28′′ x 40′′ at speeds up to 13,000 per hour.

The addition of the Heidelberg SM 102-2-P directly strengthens Flottman Company's service offerings for clients requiring high-precision commercial printing, pharmaceutical printing, and medical device literature printing. With automated setup capabilities and precise registration accuracy, the press allows skilled operators to cut makeready times dramatically, translating to shorter lead times, higher volume outputs, and dependable quality control.

“Our clients count on us for absolute accuracy and consistency, especially those operating in highly regulated sectors,” said Peter Flottman.“Investing in this Heidelberg press is ultimately an investment in our clients. By adding automated setup and faster speeds to our floor, we are increasing our agility and ensuring that our customers get their materials produced faster without compromising on quality.”

ADVANCED TECHNICAL CAPABILITIES

The Heidelberg SM 102-2-P equips Flottman Company to scale its specialized print operations, supporting high-volume runs for IFU printing (Instructions for Use), packaging inserts, miniature folded inserts, and commercial print collateral.

Key technical specifications include:

Production Speed: Up to 13,000 sheets per hour Maximum Sheet Size: 28 x 40 inches Color Configuration: 2-color precision printing Automation: Automated plate loading and setup systems for rapid change over Registration Control: Advanced registration control designed to support the exacting requirements of regulated print

“Bringing this Heidelberg press online strengthens our precision manufacturing capabilities and equips our press crew with top-tier tools to handle higher volumes without compromising on quality, ensuring we keep growing alongside our clients for years to come.”

INVESTING IN REGIONAL ECONOMIC GROWTH AND WORKFORCE

Beyond expanding equipment capabilities, the machinery upgrade reflects Flottman Company's ongoing dedication to workforce development in the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati area. The transition to the new Heidelberg press includes comprehensive employee training, equipping press operators with expertise on automated equipment while fostering long-term manufacturing careers.

As a third-generation business celebrating over a century of continuous operation, Flottman Company remains committed to driving regional economic impact and advancing the standards of American print manufacturing.

To view photos, video footage, and detailed specifications regarding Flottman Company's new press, visit .

ABOUT FLOTTMAN COMPANY

Founded in 1921, Flottman Company is a family-owned, full-service printing provider based in Crestview Hills, Kentucky. Specializing in pharmaceutical inserts, miniature folded inserts, commercial print solutions, and marketing services, Flottman Company combines over 100 years of industry expertise with modern manufacturing technology to serve regional and national clients. For more information, visit .

MULTIMEDIA

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Image caption: Flottman Company's new Heidelberg SM 102-2-P in production at the Crestview Hills facility, running sheets up to 28′′ x 40′′ at speeds up to 13,000 per hour.

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News Source: Flottman Company

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