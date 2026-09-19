MENAFN - Market Press Release) Top Web EDI Providers in 2026: Leading Companies Simplifying EDI Connectivity September 15, 2026 10:24 am - A new industry overview highlights the Top Web EDI Providers in 2026, recognizing companies that provide browser-based EDI solutions, trading partner connectivity, EDI compliance, document management, and support services.

As businesses increasingly rely on electronic transactions to connect with retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and other trading partners, Web EDI has become an accessible way for companies to meet EDI requirements without investing in complex infrastructure.

A new industry overview highlights the Top Web EDI Providers in 2026, recognizing companies that provide browser-based EDI solutions, trading partner connectivity, EDI compliance, document management, and support services.

1. Infocon Systems

Infocon Systems is recognized as a leading Web EDI provider in 2026, offering a browser-based EDI portal that allows businesses to send and receive electronic documents without installing specialized EDI software.

With more than 35 years of EDI experience, Infocon Systems combines WebEDI with managed EDI services, trading partner onboarding, EDI mapping, testing, compliance, ERP/WMS integration, and ongoing monitoring.

2. Edict Systems WebEDI

Edict Systems provides a cloud-based WebEDI service designed to help suppliers connect with retailers and other trading partners through a web browser. Its platform supports common transactions including purchase orders, acknowledgments, ship notices, invoices, and shipping labels.

3. TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce provides EDI and supply chain connectivity solutions that connect businesses with retailers, distributors, suppliers, and other trading partners. Its platform supports EDI transactions and integrations with business applications.

4. Cleo

Cleo provides EDI and integration technology that helps organizations connect applications, systems, and trading partners. Its solutions support EDI, APIs, and broader B2B integration requirements.

5. SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce provides cloud-based supply chain and EDI solutions for businesses managing retail trading partner relationships. Its solutions focus on automating order, fulfillment, inventory, and invoice processes.

The Growing Role of Web EDI in 2026

Web EDI continues to help businesses simplify electronic transactions with retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and other trading partners. Leading providers offer browser-based platforms, trading partner connectivity, EDI mapping, onboarding, integration, and ongoing support.

As businesses seek faster implementation, greater flexibility, and cost-effective EDI solutions, Web EDI is becoming an increasingly important option for managing supply chain communications in 2026.

About the Industry Overview

The Top Web EDI Providers in 2026 overview highlights companies offering Web EDI and related B2B integration solutions. Providers were considered based on their Web EDI capabilities, trading partner connectivity, integration options, scalability, implementation support, and overall ability to help businesses manage electronic transactions.

For more information: