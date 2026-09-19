MENAFN - Market Press Release) SimplyCast and Codice Integral Form Strategic Partnership September 15, 2026 2:43 pm - Latest international collaboration advances SimplyCast's Smart Divisions strategy while accelerating digital transformation, Smart Healthcare, and enterprise modernization across Mexico.

DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, Canada & MEXICO CITY, Mexico - September 15, 2026 - SimplyCast, a Canadian leader in hyperautomation and digital engagement technology, and Códice Integral, a leading Mexican provider of digital transformation, intelligent document management, and information security solutions, announced a strategic commercial partnership that will expand the delivery of automation, digital engagement, and Smart Healthcare solutions throughout Mexico.

The partnership represents the latest milestone in SimplyCast's global expansion strategy, first announced with the launch of its Smart Divisions in 2025. Over the past eighteen months, SimplyCast has steadily built an international ecosystem of government, academic, industry, and technology partnerships designed to accelerate digital transformation, strengthen innovation capacity, and deliver practical automation solutions to organizations worldwide.

From international government collaboration in Bangladesh, to research initiatives with Dalhousie University, workforce development through the Information and Communications Technology Council (ICTC), Smart City innovation projects in Regina and Dartmouth, and now commercial expansion into Mexico, each initiative has contributed to a broader strategy of combining Canadian innovation with trusted regional expertise to solve real-world challenges.

Through this newest partnership, Códice Integral will serve as SimplyCast's strategic implementation partner in Mexico, delivering configurable automation solutions that help organizations modernize operations, improve communications, automate business processes, and create more connected digital experiences.

Expanding Smart Divisions Globally

The collaboration extends SimplyCast's vision for its Smart Government, Smart City, Smart Healthcare, Smart Hospital, Smart Education, and enterprise automation solutions by combining its configurable no-code hyperautomation platform with Códice Integral's extensive expertise in digital transformation consulting, intelligent document management, cybersecurity, and business process optimization.

Rather than delivering technology alone, the partnership brings together global innovation with local implementation knowledge, enabling organizations across healthcare, government, education, and the private sector to deploy solutions tailored to Mexico's unique operational and regulatory environment.

This regional partnership model reflects SimplyCast's long-term strategy of working with trusted organizations that understand local markets while leveraging a common automation platform that supports thousands of digital transformation use cases.

Accelerating Digital Transformation Across Mexico

Organizations throughout Mexico continue to modernize operations while improving efficiency, resilience, and service delivery.

Together, SimplyCast and Códice Integral will help organizations digitize manual processes, automate communications, improve stakeholder engagement, strengthen operational visibility, and streamline complex workflows using configurable no-code automation technology.

The result is a flexible digital transformation approach that allows organizations to modernize at their own pace while reducing complexity and increasing productivity.

Advancing Smart Healthcare

Healthcare represents one of the partnership's first strategic priorities.

SimplyCast's Smart Healthcare solutions enable healthcare organizations to automate patient engagement, coordinate care, improve communications, and optimize administrative operations through integrated workflow automation.

Working alongside Códice Integral, healthcare providers throughout Mexico will have access to scalable solutions that improve patient experiences, increase operational efficiency, and support more connected healthcare delivery.

Building Innovation Through Partnership

The collaboration reflects more than a commercial relationship-it represents a shared commitment to using technology to create measurable social and economic impact.

By expanding access to automation technologies, improving digital service delivery, and strengthening organizational capabilities, SimplyCast and Códice Integral aim to help businesses, public institutions, healthcare providers, and communities become more connected, resilient, and responsive.

The partnership also reinforces the growing technology relationship between Canada and Mexico, demonstrating how international collaboration can accelerate innovation while supporting long-term economic development in both countries.

Executive Statements

"When we introduced our Smart Divisions, our vision was to build a global network of partners who could combine local expertise with SimplyCast's automation platform to help organizations solve meaningful challenges," said Saeed El-Darahali, President and CEO of SimplyCast. "Our partnership with Códice Integral represents another important step in that journey. Together, we're bringing Canadian innovation and Mexican expertise together to accelerate digital transformation, improve healthcare services, and create lasting value for organizations across Mexico."

"This partnership allows us to deliver world-class automation and engagement technologies that align with Mexico's digital transformation priorities," said Claudia Garza, Director of Consulting and Professional Services at Códice Integral. "Together, we are helping organizations become more efficient, responsive, and connected while creating lasting value for the people and communities they serve."

About SimplyCast

SimplyCast is a global provider of hyperautomation and digital engagement technologies headquartered in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada. The company delivers a configurable no-code platform that empowers organizations to automate workflows, streamline operations, and improve engagement across healthcare, government, education, enterprise, and smart city environments. [simplycast]

About Códice Integral

Códice Integral is a Mexican technology solutions company specializing in digital transformation, intelligent document management, information security, and business process optimization. With more than 20 years of experience, the company helps organizations create secure, efficient, and sustainable digital environments that improve productivity and operational performance. [codiceintegral]

Media Contacts

SimplyCast

Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada

Jodi Millington

...



Códice Integral

Mexico City, Mexico

Claudia Garza Hernández

...

55 6386 0777/ 55 5511 5673