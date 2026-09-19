MENAFN - Market Press Release) Automatic Kjeldahl Nitrogen Analyzer Market Revenue Trends and Growth Potential 2026 to 2035 September 16, 2026 12:19 am - Automatic Kjeldahl Nitrogen Analyzer Market Size is valued at USD 368.32 Mn in 2025 and is predicted to reach USD 707.57 Mn by the year 2035 at a 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period for 2026 to 2035.

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Automatic Kjeldahl Nitrogen Analyzer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Digestion Units, Titration Systems, Distillation Units, Sample Handling & Accessories, and Others), Product Type (Integrated Digestion-Distillation Systems, Fully Automatic Kjeldahl Analyzers, Semi-Automatic Kjeldahl Analyzers, and Others), Application (Agriculture & Fertilizer Analysis, Food & Beverage Testing, and Others),- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2035"

Automatic Kjeldahl Nitrogen Analyzer Market Size is valued at USD 368.32 Mn in 2025 and is predicted to reach USD 707.57 Mn by the year 2035 at a 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period for 2026 to 2035.

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Automatic Kjeldahl nitrogen analyzers are advanced laboratory instruments that automate the conventional Kjeldahl method, enabling more efficient, reliable, and standardized protein and nitrogen determination. By integrating digestion, distillation, and titration within an automated workflow, these systems minimize manual intervention while improving analytical accuracy, consistency, and repeatability.

The automatic Kjeldahl nitrogen analyzer market represents an established segment of the laboratory analytical instrumentation industry, with continued development driven by evolving testing requirements and laboratory automation. These analyzers are widely used across industries where accurate nitrogen and protein measurement is essential and often subject to regulatory requirements. In the food and beverage industry, they support nutritional analysis, labeling compliance, and quality control. Agricultural laboratories use these systems to analyze feed, fertilizers, and soil samples, while environmental laboratories apply them to wastewater and effluent testing where reliable nitrogen measurement is required for monitoring and regulatory compliance.

Market demand is strongly influenced by stringent standards governing food safety, product labeling, and environmental protection. The need for precise, traceable, and reproducible analytical results is encouraging laboratories to adopt automated testing platforms. At the same time, the broader shift toward laboratory automation is supporting adoption as organizations seek higher sample throughput, reduced human error, and greater standardization across testing workflows and facilities. Technological advancements have further improved analyzer functionality through intuitive interfaces, shorter analysis cycles, automated process control, and integrated data management capabilities that support documentation and regulatory requirements.

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List of Prominent Players in the Automatic Kjeldahl Nitrogen Analyzer Market:

.Thermo Fisher Scientific

.Elementar Analysensysteme GmbH

.C. Gerhardt GmbH & Co. KG

.FOSS Analytical A/S

.Metrohm AG

.OPSIS AB

.VELP Scientifica Srl

.Hanon Instruments Co., Ltd.

.PerkinElmer Inc.

.BUCHI Labortechnik AG

.Shimadzu Corporation

.Yamato Scientific Co., Ltd.

.Skalar Analytical B.V.

.Bruker Corporation

.Others

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The automatic Kjeldahl nitrogen analyzer market is primarily supported by growing demand for accurate, efficient, and standardized protein analysis across industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and environmental testing. Reliable protein determination is essential for nutritional labeling, formulation development, quality assurance, and regulatory compliance, particularly in food and agricultural applications. Automated Kjeldahl systems provide efficient and reproducible analysis of protein levels in raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods, helping laboratories maintain quality standards while meeting regulatory requirements.

Challenges

Despite favorable growth prospects, the market faces several adoption barriers. High upfront costs associated with purchasing and installing automated Kjeldahl analyzers can limit adoption, particularly among small and medium-sized laboratories operating with constrained capital budgets. Advanced systems incorporating integrated automation and data management capabilities may require substantial investment, creating additional financial considerations for laboratories transitioning from manual methods.

Regional Trends

In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the automatic Kjeldahl nitrogen analyzer market, supported by a well-established food and beverage industry and stringent standards governing product quality, safety, and analytical testing. The United States represents a significant regional market due to its strong pharmaceutical, food, and environmental testing sectors and the widespread adoption of advanced laboratory instrumentation. The presence of established equipment manufacturers and continued investment in research and development further supports regional market development. Ongoing priorities related to environmental protection, food safety, quality assurance, and regulatory compliance are expected to sustain demand for automated nitrogen analysis solutions.

Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by rapid industrialization, expanding food production, increasing environmental awareness, and continued development of laboratory infrastructure. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are key markets, with growing demand associated with the expansion of food and beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, and agricultural industries. Increasing emphasis on agricultural productivity, food quality, and safety testing is further encouraging the adoption of advanced analytical technologies.

Recent Developments:

.January 2025: The new KjelMaster K-375, a semi-automatic Kjeldahl nitrogen analyzer from Buchi Labortechnik AG, offers cost-effectiveness and versatility for labs with different workloads. The increasing need for nitrogen analysis in developing nations is addressed by this method.

Segmentation of Automatic Kjeldahl Nitrogen Analyzer Market-

By Component-

.Digestion Units

.Titration Systems

.Distillation Units

.Sample Handling & Accessories

.Others

By Product Type -

.Integrated Digestion-Distillation Systems

.Fully Automatic Kjeldahl Analyzers

.Semi-Automatic Kjeldahl Analyzers

.Others

By Application-

.Agriculture & Fertilizer Analysis

.Food & Beverage Testing

.Others

By Region-

North America-

.The US

.Canada

Europe-

.Germany

.The UK

.France

.Italy

.Spain

.Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

.China

.Japan

.India

.South Korea

.South East Asia

.Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

.Brazil

.Argentina

.Mexico

.Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

.GCC Countries

.South Africa

.Rest of Middle East and Africa

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