MENAFN - Market Press Release) Logistics App Development Company in USA September 16, 2026 1:18 am - iQlance Solutions expands its logistics app development services in the USA, helping transportation and fleet businesses streamline operations with real-time tracking, route optimization, and driver management tools.

DALLAS, TEXAS, September 16, 2026 - iQlance Solutions, a Software, Web, and Mobile App Development Company serving clients across the United States, today announced the expansion of its logistics app development services for transportation, fleet, and supply chain businesses nationwide.

The company, with offices in Dallas, New York, and Austin, has spent more than eight years building custom mobile and software solutions for a wide range of industries. Its logistics division focuses on helping carriers, fleet operators, and delivery businesses replace manual, paper-based processes with connected mobile applications that improve visibility across every stage of a shipment.

According to the company, businesses in the logistics sector face constant pressure to deliver goods faster while controlling operational costs. iQlance Solutions addresses this by building tailored applications for drivers, carriers, and administrators that bring fleet management, trip planning, and delivery tracking into a single connected system.

"Logistics is one of the more demanding industries to build for, because every stakeholder, from the driver on the road to the dispatcher in the office, needs different information in real time," a company representative said. "Our goal is to give logistics businesses an app that fits how their teams actually work, not a generic template."

The company's logistics app development services include features designed around real-world fleet operations, such as:

-Built-in GPS tracking and live driver movement alerts

-Automated digital driver logs and route optimization

-Real-time chat and multi-channel communication between drivers, carriers, and dispatchers

-Barcode scanning and instant access to cargo and delivery documents

-Multi-language support for drivers across different regions

-Secure, encrypted payment processing and role-based admin dashboards

iQlance Solutions builds these applications using a mix of native and cross-platform technologies, including iOS, Android, React Native, and Flutter, paired with backend frameworks such as Node, and cloud infrastructure on AWS. The company reports it has delivered more than 1,500 projects for over 200 clients worldwide, including logistics platforms for courier delivery, commercial moving, and asset tracking businesses.

Businesses considering a custom logistics application receive a complimentary consultation, a feature list document, and a proposed action plan before development begins, along with a non-disclosure agreement to protect their project details.

iQlance Solutions continues to work with logistics companies of varying sizes, from independent carriers to enterprise fleet operators, to build applications intended to reduce operational overhead and improve delivery performance. More information about the company's logistics app development services is available at

About iQlance Solutions

iQlance Solutions is a custom software, web, and mobile app development company serving clients primarily across the United States. The company offers custom software development, mobile app development, web development, IT staffing, and logistics software solutions, along with dedicated developer hiring for businesses of all sizes. With more than eight years of industry experience, iQlance Solutions has completed over 1,500 projects for more than 200 clients worldwide, investing over 800,000 development hours across healthcare, logistics, real estate, e-commerce, education, and other industries.

Business Information

Company: iQlance Solutions LLC

Dallas Office: 17250 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75248, USA | +1 469 793 9837

New York Office: 295 Madison Ave, 12th Fl, New York, NY 10017, USA | +1 917 477 8991

Austin Office: 701 Brazos St, 4th Floor, Ste 415, Austin, TX 78701, USA

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