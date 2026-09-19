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Blockstream Rebuffs Ransom Demand After Liquid Bitcoin Breach Arabian Post


2026-09-19 04:20:35
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">Blockstream has refused to pay a ransom for nearly 600 bitcoin still controlled by the actors behind the $320 million exploit of its Liquid Network, saying it will pursue recovery through law enforcement, exchanges and forensic specialists if the funds are not returned.

The Bitcoin infrastructure company said on September 11 that it had engaged with those responsible in an effort to recover user assets but would not accept their demand for payment. The actors, who described themselves as white-hat hackers, had sought a 10 per cent bounty after returning most of the bitcoin taken from the network.

“Taking assets without authorization and withholding their return is a crime, not responsible disclosure,” Blockstream said.“It is not white-hat activity. It is theft.” The company added that it would not establish a precedent under which open-source developers could be forced to pay a ransom far beyond their economic participation in a network.

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The Arabian Post

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