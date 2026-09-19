Blockstream Rebuffs Ransom Demand After Liquid Bitcoin Breach Arabian Post
The Bitcoin infrastructure company said on September 11 that it had engaged with those responsible in an effort to recover user assets but would not accept their demand for payment. The actors, who described themselves as white-hat hackers, had sought a 10 per cent bounty after returning most of the bitcoin taken from the network.
“Taking assets without authorization and withholding their return is a crime, not responsible disclosure,” Blockstream said.“It is not white-hat activity. It is theft.” The company added that it would not establish a precedent under which open-source developers could be forced to pay a ransom far beyond their economic participation in a network.
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