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Payitfast Links With Zameera For Luxury Travel Arabian Post


2026-09-19 04:20:35
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">PayitFast has signed a memorandum of understanding with Dubai-based luxury travel company Zameera to give members access to curated high-end journeys through Verati, its lifestyle and concierge platform.

The agreement, announced in Dubai on September 16, brings Zameera's travel portfolio into the PayitFast ecosystem, extending the digital payments company's member offering beyond financial services. The companies said the first selection will include a private safari camp in Kenya's Maasai Mara, heli-skiing beneath Iceland's midnight sun and a two-part journey along Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coastline.

Zameera and Verati will work on platform integration, service onboarding and joint marketing before the experiences become available to members. The companies have not announced a firm launch date, pricing, booking volumes or commercial terms, and said further details on access and timing would be released as the integration progresses.

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The Arabian Post

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